Foundation announces plans for future project

There were fewer than 40 attendees at “The Historic Holiday Gathering VIP Bruncheon” at the CoMMA on Dec. 11. Still, Majestic Mountain Ministries, the latest project of the Coach Tate Foundation, used the event to announce big plans for the future of its ministry and Burke County as a whole. An Asheville-based nonprofit founded and led by Morganton-native Phrantceena T. Halres, the Coach Tate Foundation has been dedicated to equipping young people to thrive through scholarship programs and supplemental educational opportunities in sports, arts and music.
According to Halres, in her address at the Dec. 11 VIP Bruncheon, Majestic Mountain Ministries represents the foundation’s next steps forward. Over the next several years, the ministry plans to construct the Community in Education Sports Arts and Music (CIE-SAM) campus in Burke County. This center will allow Majestic Mountain Ministries the flexibility they need to tailor programs and schedules to the specific of those they serve. Halres said she envisions the center as a 24-7-365 campus that will offer these educational opportunities around the clock, every day of the year.
“Those of us who work in the daytime, we forget about second shift and third shift people,” she explained. “But there’s a lot of people working second shift. There’s a lot of people working the graveyard shift. They should have the same privileges we have during the day.”
When it is fully operational, the center will feature 15 different “academies” offering a variety of programs, including agriculture, design, arts, cyber security and many others. In addition to the educational programs, Halres envisions the center becoming a retreat center and theme park offering family enrichment programs and outdoor recreation opportunities. Early plans for the complex include restaurants, lodging, retail space, libraries, buildings dedicated to music and video production and a large lake for recreational water activities.
She believes Burke County is a perfect location for the center, not just because of her connection to the community but also because of its location as a rural mountain community with access to Interstate 40. Additionally, being in proximity to Charlotte and Asheville would allow the theme park to become a travel destination for people from across North Carolina and beyond.
“There are 10 million people in the state of North Carolina,” Halres said. “We’re going to build it right here in Burke County between Charlotte and Buncombe County, which would bring an attraction to people from all over the world to Burke County.”
She said she believes that this kind of attraction will help build long-term, sustainable economic infrastructure in the community by drawing new revenue into Burke County, reinvigorating local businesses and creating opportunities for new companies to develop and thrive.
According to Halres, the Majestic Mountain Ministries CIE-SAM campus was originally envisioned by her late father, Coach Johnny Tate Sr. She said her father was passionate about Burke County and about Halres enriching the lives of young people in rural communities, which is why she is so excited to bring her vision home. She added that her track record of success in business and nonprofit work means she has the skills and connections needed to make this dream a reality.
“The money is out there; there’s no shortage of money out there,” she said. “And there’s a whole lot of land, but you have to have a plan.”
Halres was a graduate of East Burke High School in 1979 and Wingate University in 1983. Early in her career, she worked in education at Western Piedmont Community College and Piedmont Technical College in Roxboro before moving into the corporate world. In 2002, she was approached by Duke Energy to develop a security program for its nuclear facilities. For 12 years, she developed and oversaw Duke Energy’s nuclear security program building it into a $100 million enterprise.
Since leaving Duke Energy in 2014, Halres has overseen The Coach Tate Foundation, obtained her Real Estate license and currently plans to attend law school beginning in 2022. She says dreaming big has been one of the secrets to her success, and she believes that quality will serve her well as she works to raise funding for and build Majestic Mountain Ministries’ CIE-SAM center in Burke County.
“You can’t go ask a for a billion dollars to go build you a mom-and-pop store over here,” she told the crowd at the VIP Bruncheon. “You’ve got to have something bigger than yourself. You’ve got to have somebody else in mind.”
Halres envisions the center as a turning point for young people in Burke County and beyond, offering them new opportunities for growth, education and success.
“We want to build a legacy for our children,” Halres said. “Our children and our next generation yet to be born should have a better way and come out as an asset and not a liability,”
For more information about The Coach Tate Foundation, Majestic Mountain Ministries and their plans to build the CIE-SAM campus in Burke County, visit coachtatefoundation.com.