Foundation buys transport van for Animal Services

The Burke County Animal Services Foundation Inc., a relative newcomer to the nonprofit community in Burke County, recently completed the purchase of a midsize cargo van to transport pets for adoption and allow the staff at the shelter to handle their jobs more effectively.

Until the new van was delivered, the staff had been using borrowed vehicles to make trips to out-of-state locations and while this served its purpose, it was not the most effective use of resources.

“This van will allow us to continue our life saving efforts for the pets. We will now be able to have more animals sent out for adoption from our community,” Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said.

The purchase of the vehicle was the culmination of the efforts of many funding partners, including the Mull Family Foundation, Burke County government, donations and fundraising efforts by the foundation.

“We are pleased to support the efforts to purchase this vehicle,” Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said. “This helps not only provide more pets for adoption, but it helps cut costs by reducing the number of animals that remain in our care.”

The Animal Services Foundation started in 2020, and its mission is, “To support and enhance the lives of animals receiving assistance from Burke County Animal Services by helping pets in need through sheltering, adoption, transport, education, spay/neuter assistance and community outreach.

The new transport van is the foundation’s first major project. The first funds for the purchase of the van came from a grant by the Mull Family Foundation, which set the tone for making the purchase possible.

“Without the generous funding provided by the Mull Family Foundation and the Burke County commissioners, I know we would not be celebrating this purchase today,” Alan Wood, president of Animal Services Foundation, said. “Their faith that our small, dedicated group could find the assets to make this purchase this quickly is very humbling.”

The van will need to be up fitted with crates, a new HVAC system and soundproofing to allow for safer transport for the animals. This will be the next phase in the process.

The costs of the up fit are expected to be $8,000 to $9,000. There will be new fundraising events and other opportunities to support Animal Services Foundation available in the near future.

For more information, visit the website at burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com.