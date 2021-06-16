Foundation holds first fundraiser since COVID-19

The Exploring Joara Foundation is hoping for better days ahead after navigating an exceptionally tough year.

The statewide restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic not only prevented the organization from holding fundraisers, it shut down all its educational programs and archaeological digging efforts at the historic Berry site in Morganton, where the remains of the 16th century Spanish Fort San Juan and Native American town of Joara lie, according to Tina Matthews, EJF board member.

“Fort San Juan represents the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 40 years before Jamestown and nearly 20 years before the ‘Lost Colony’ at Roanoke,” Matthews said in a press release giving an update on the organization. “The discovery of Fort San Juan in 2013 was named as one of the ‘Top 100 Discoveries’ of the year by ‘Discovery Magazine’ and in November 2019, the project archaeologists received a ‘Discovery Award’ for their book, ‘The Limits of Empire: Colonialism and Household Practice at the Berry Site, 1566-1568,’ at the international Shanghai Archaeology Forum in Shanghai, China.”

According to the historical record, local Native Americans eventually attacked the fort and burned it to the ground, killing most of the soldiers stationed there.