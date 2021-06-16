Foundation holds first fundraiser since COVID-19

The Exploring Joara Foundation is hoping for better days ahead after navigating an exceptionally tough year.
The statewide restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic not only prevented the organization from holding fundraisers, it shut down all its educational programs and archaeological digging efforts at the historic Berry site in Morganton, where the remains of the 16th century Spanish Fort San Juan and Native American town of Joara lie, according to Tina Matthews, EJF board member.
“Fort San Juan represents the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 40 years before Jamestown and nearly 20 years before the ‘Lost Colony’ at Roanoke,” Matthews said in a press release giving an update on the organization. “The discovery of Fort San Juan in 2013 was named as one of the ‘Top 100 Discoveries’ of the year by ‘Discovery Magazine’ and in November 2019, the project archaeologists received a ‘Discovery Award’ for their book, ‘The Limits of Empire: Colonialism and Household Practice at the Berry Site, 1566-1568,’ at the international Shanghai Archaeology Forum in Shanghai, China.”
According to the historical record, local Native Americans eventually attacked the fort and burned it to the ground, killing most of the soldiers stationed there.
“This history is important not just to know the past, but to realize how our country is still influenced by the founding of the fort and its subsequent destruction by the Joaran people,” Matthews said.
Robert Hooks, chair of the board of directors for EJF, shared in a letter to supporters published at the end of 2020 that the foundation missed out on approximately $30,000 in revenue by not being able to hold fundraisers last year. To add insult to injury, they also had to forego celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Field Day at the site.
“Fundraisers certainly contribute to our operational budget, but more importantly, as one of the ways we engage the public in archaeology and the history of Joara and Fort San Juan,” Matthews said. “Our board adjusted quickly by addressing immediate needs, lowering our overhead expenses and developing a new vision for EJF in a virtual world. We are currently focused on building our board, membership and volunteer base.”
A large part of the foundation’s mission is educating local students and the public about the historic significance of the Berry site and providing “culture heritage programming.”
“We provide programs for school groups, civic organizations, local visitors and tourists at the Berry archaeology site, at our Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton, and in schools,” Matthews said. “We offer summer camps and opportunities for the public to engage in actual archaeological investigations.”
EJF also maintains an archaeological lab in Morganton where students can receive hands-on archaeology experience.
“Since 2009, EJF has delivered programs for more than 27,000 school children, residents and visitors,” Matthew said. “In 2019, our volunteers worked with 15 school groups from five different counties and two states, reaching nearly 700 school children. We hosted 139 participants at 12 Berry site ‘Dig Days’ and 16 Wall Center ‘Lab Nights.’ Our annual meeting, Berry Site Field Day and several other presentations drew nearly 700 folks.”
The organization kicked off a return to normal operations with its annual Warren Wilson College Archaeology Field School this month.
“More than 50 students from around the country are gathered to learn their craft under the direction of archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, Tulane University, the University of Michigan, UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University,” Matthews said. “We are pleased to welcome the archaeologists back to the Berry site and look forward to learning about their new discoveries.”
Dr. David Moore, Warren Wilson College archaeologist and director of the Berry site project, shared his hopes for “a new beginning at Berry.”
“We are grateful as always for the support of the Exploring Joara Foundation and the people of Morganton and Burke County,” Moore said. “Our success is due in large measure by the interest and support of the local community, and we are proud to be back in Morganton to begin a new chapter of exploration at the Berry site.”
Matthews said the archaeologists plan to partner with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina this year to survey the area of the proposed Oak Hill Community Park for archaeological and historic resources.
The first fundraiser for EJF since COVID-19 is a celebration of the 20th archaeological season at the Berry site. The Berry Site Field School 20th Anniversary Celebration will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm at 6751 NC 126 in Nebo.
“There will be artifacts and exhibits from the Berry site and a chance to meet and talk with Dr. Moore and his colleagues,” Matthews said. “We are anxious to see everyone and share what we have been up to.”
The event is free to attend and will include a raffle. The Singlewyde and Wisty Burger food trucks will be onsite.
“Wisty Burger is Obie from Wisteria's new burger project and Singlewyde does wood-fired oven pizza,” said Brit Josa, events coordinator for Fonta Flora Brewery.
The brewery has pledged to donate a portion of the day’s beverage sales to the foundation.
“Fonta Flora Brewery has partnered with EJF in the past as a venue for meetings and fundraising events,” Matthews said. “They have been very supportive of our mission and always happy to collaborate.”
Matthews said that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from planning a 2021 Field Day at the Berry site, but the organization hopes to schedule more public events soon.
“COVID-19 may have kept us apart, but it has not gotten the best of us,” Hooks concluded in his letter.
To learn more about the Exploring Joara Foundation, visit exploringjoara.org or check out its Facebook page.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.