Foundation offers grants to ministries, nonprofits

Grace Episcopal Church has a long history of community service and action. In the opening decades of the 20th century, the church established 11 missions throughout the county, providing worship, schooling and health care for residents. In 1906, the church was instrumental in founding Grace Hospital (now Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge) in its original location across the street from the church. Over the following decades, church members have helped to birth the first Red Cross chapter in Burke County, the first Boy Scout troop, the Community Chest (now Burke County United Way), the first Boy Scout troop for the deaf in the United States and several other local ministries and community agencies.

The Grace Episcopal Church Foundation provides a way for the church to carry this important legacy of community service into the future.

“The trust establishing the foundation was the gift of the Kistler family in the 1960s,” Jolly said. “They understood the role of the church to be not just a place of worship, but also a place of education, exploration and expression of the beauty of God’s creation. That understanding continues at Grace Church to this day. We understand ourselves as a people called into a community of service, following Christ the Servant.”