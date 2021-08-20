Foundation offers grants to ministries, nonprofits

A Morganton church is continuing its longstanding tradition of impacting the community by funding and supporting local ministry, nonprofits and other community agencies despite the unusual challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months.
The Grace Episcopal Church Foundation was established in 1969 by the Vestry of Grace Episcopal Church to receive, hold, manage and distribute funds for religious, educational, scientific, missionary and other charitable purposes. The current grant cycle has been open since June 1 and will close on Aug. 31. It is open to any 501©3 organization that fits the criteria, and notifications of grant awards will be made by Nov. 1.
Over the years, the foundation has funded dozens of ministries and nonprofits throughout western North Carolina. The church distributed $68,250 to 20 different organizations throughout Burke County and western North Carolina in 2020, according to Libby Stephens, chair of the foundation committee.
Typically, the committee focuses most of its resources on agencies within Burke County with Open Hearts Place, Burke United Christian Ministries and the Good Samaritan Clinic receiving last year’s most significant awards. Other local nonprofits receiving awards include Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now known as Amorem), Burke Augustine Literacy Project, Burke County Christmas Cheer, Compassionate Hearts Clinic, the Library Foundation of Burke County, Options, South Mountains Christian Youth Camp, Burke Literacy Council, the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church Food Pantry, The Hispanic Mission of Saint Mary’s and Saint Stephens Church, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County, Casting for Hope, Care Foundation of Western North Carolina and TOSS.
Outside of Burke County, the foundation provided funding to Partnership for Renewal and The Abbey of Saint Thomas. Partnership for Renewal is a nonprofit headquartered in Shelby that engages mainline churches, helping them to reimagine new ways of doing ministry in a constantly shifting culture. The Abbey of Saint Thomas is a community outreach ministry of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Burnsville that partners with community agencies and nonprofits throughout the region.
The Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, explained that the foundation is vital to the church’s ministry and witness to the community.
“The Grace Episcopal Church Foundation is an incredible ministry asset that allows Grace to serve the wider community in myriad ways,” Jolly said. “It’s also an important opportunity for us to reflect on our own theology of money and stewardship.”
He noted that the ways people of faith use money and resources are a critical component of religious and spiritual life.
“Sometimes, I think folks view talking about money in church in the same dim light that my grandparents viewed discussions of religion and politics in polite company,” Jolly said. “But the truth is that Jesus talked about money far more than he did about peace or love, and we don’t get to bracket what our faith has to teach us when it comes to our wallets.”
Grace Episcopal Church has a long history of community service and action. In the opening decades of the 20th century, the church established 11 missions throughout the county, providing worship, schooling and health care for residents. In 1906, the church was instrumental in founding Grace Hospital (now Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge) in its original location across the street from the church. Over the following decades, church members have helped to birth the first Red Cross chapter in Burke County, the first Boy Scout troop, the Community Chest (now Burke County United Way), the first Boy Scout troop for the deaf in the United States and several other local ministries and community agencies.
The Grace Episcopal Church Foundation provides a way for the church to carry this important legacy of community service into the future.
“The trust establishing the foundation was the gift of the Kistler family in the 1960s,” Jolly said. “They understood the role of the church to be not just a place of worship, but also a place of education, exploration and expression of the beauty of God’s creation. That understanding continues at Grace Church to this day. We understand ourselves as a people called into a community of service, following Christ the Servant.”
Stephens added that although grant applications close at the end of the month, it’s not too late for a ministry or nonprofit agency to be considered for funding.
“The application is found on our website,” she said. “It must be completed in its entirety. We are taking applications until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.”
For more information about the grant process, applying for funding or contributing to the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation Trust, visit gracechurchmorganton.org/foundation or contact the church office at office@gracemorganton.org or 828-437-1133.