Foundation presents 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award

During Western Piedmont Community College’s 2022 Spring Graduation Convocation on May 12, John Kiser, WPCC chemistry instructor and physical science coordinator, was presented with the Excellence in Teaching Award.

Established by the Western Piedmont Foundation Inc., the Excellence in Teaching Award is given annually to a full-time member of the curriculum faculty in recognition of their outstanding qualities as a teacher.

Exhibiting obvious love for teaching, this individual stands as a model for colleagues to emulate and as a professional for students to admire. Committed to the mission of the community college, this teacher makes every effort to assist students in achieving their highest potential and to encourage an inquiring mind.

Dean of Health and Human Services Beverly Berry presented this year’s award. Berry stated that Kiser has demonstrated care and compassion for students and engaging with those taking online courses.

“The instructor being honored is well known for the ability to present difficult subject matter in a manner that students can comprehend,” Berry said. “One student stated: ‘I love how the instructor explains things, takes it step by step, and that is what I need.’”

Kiser has been helpful to many faculty peers by presenting at the NC Community College Association of Biology Instructors and hosting several workshops for fellow science faculty to learn new technology.

He serves as the regional director of the North Carolina Science Olympiad and as one of the Western Hub Teaching and Learning representatives for the college as he encourages and informs of upcoming professional development opportunities.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Excellence in Teaching Award. It is a privilege to be able to make a meaningful and positive impact on many students’ lives,” Kiser said. “I am grateful for my family, friends, colleagues at WPCC and former professors who have provided support and encouragement through the years and have shaped me into the teacher I am today.”

Kiser holds an associate’s degree in applied science from WPCC, a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in chemistry from Furman University and completed his educational doctorate in 2021 at the University of South Carolina.