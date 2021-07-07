Fox and Company to headline at weekly concert series

VALDESE - Valdese Family Friday Nights Summer Concert series will continue the 2021 season with Fox and Company this Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at the field behind the Old Rock School, Joe Temple Field.

At the June 28 Town Council meeting, Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi shared a presentation weighing public opinion, merchant opinion and overall pros and cons of the field behind the Old Rock School versus the town parking lot located next to the former Wells Fargo building as the venue for the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series. In response to surveys and community feedback as well as the ability for the field to accommodate larger crowds, the Town Council decided that the field located behind the Old Rock School, Temple Field, would host the remainder of the 2021 FFN Concert Series.

“The field offers many additional opportunities to make the event even more special to Valdese. From activities for children to convenient parking, the field location has increased weekly attendance by more than double,” Angi said.