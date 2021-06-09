FracXured next up on Family Friday Nights stage

VALDESE — Valdese will feature the talents of FracXured on the Family Friday Nights summer concert stage on the Old Rock School’s football field beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
FracXured is a high-energy party band founded in 2000 by orthopedic surgeon Jeff Keverline (lead vocals and keyboards), along with accomplished bassist Brian Smith, guitarists Richard Poarch and Jim Carrier and drummer Masten Cloer. Their musical styles are widespread, including influences from 1980s rock ’n’ roll, Southern rock and bands from today.
The group enjoys intricate vocal harmonies and complex guitar riffs to keep the room hopping.
“We are excited to continue the summer concert series with FracXured, who are sure to become the next local favorite,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese. “The concert season has kicked off the summer with enormous crowds and has brought our love of music back to downtown Valdese.”
The summer concert series will continue throughout the season with special events for the locally famous Valdese Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on July 2 with performances by Southside Station, followed by the 46th annual Waldensian Festival from Aug. 13-14.
Concessions will be for sale during the concert, and a 50/50 raffle will be held by Valdese First Baptist Church.
For information about events in Valdese and the full concert schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Renaissance festival auditions underway
The Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament, and feast, will hold open auditions from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and June 19 at the Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.
The festival is calling for actors, entertainers, musicians, performers and colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the festival’s make-believe village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available. Those auditioning should be age 13 or older.
Audition safety protocols and registration information is available online at carolina.renfestinfo.com.
The festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 21 on a 250-acre farm at N.C. 73 and Poplar Tent Road.
Advanced discount tickets are available at carolina.renfestinfo.com.