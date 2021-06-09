FracXured next up on Family Friday Nights stage

VALDESE — Valdese will feature the talents of FracXured on the Family Friday Nights summer concert stage on the Old Rock School’s football field beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

FracXured is a high-energy party band founded in 2000 by orthopedic surgeon Jeff Keverline (lead vocals and keyboards), along with accomplished bassist Brian Smith, guitarists Richard Poarch and Jim Carrier and drummer Masten Cloer. Their musical styles are widespread, including influences from 1980s rock ’n’ roll, Southern rock and bands from today.

The group enjoys intricate vocal harmonies and complex guitar riffs to keep the room hopping.

“We are excited to continue the summer concert series with FracXured, who are sure to become the next local favorite,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese. “The concert season has kicked off the summer with enormous crowds and has brought our love of music back to downtown Valdese.”

The summer concert series will continue throughout the season with special events for the locally famous Valdese Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on July 2 with performances by Southside Station, followed by the 46th annual Waldensian Festival from Aug. 13-14.