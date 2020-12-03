Free admission to Lucas Mansion through December

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion is decorated inside and out for a free visit today through Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday evenings on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

The public is invited to enjoy free admission through December as the center’s gift to brighten the holidays. The center will "Keep the Light of the Hiddenite Center Burning” as a gift to the community with free museum admissions for the public during the month of December. Decorations and the exhibit will remain through Jan. 8.

To allow social distancing, the center asks that guests call 828-632-6966 for their reservation. Every effort will be made to be safe with temperature checks, wearing of masks and social distancing

Dana Roseman’s exhibit of paintings, “Reflections of God,” is featured in the Lucas Mansion gallery through Jan. 8. Roseman is a visual artist and lay minister of Statesville. His earliest memory of art started on a “bad weather Sunday” visit to his grandfather’s farmhouse with relatives visiting, sitting around talking.