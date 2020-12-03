Free admission to Lucas Mansion through December

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion is decorated inside and out for a free visit today through Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday evenings on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
The public is invited to enjoy free admission through December as the center’s gift to brighten the holidays. The center will "Keep the Light of the Hiddenite Center Burning” as a gift to the community with free museum admissions for the public during the month of December. Decorations and the exhibit will remain through Jan. 8.
To allow social distancing, the center asks that guests call 828-632-6966 for their reservation. Every effort will be made to be safe with temperature checks, wearing of masks and social distancing
Dana Roseman’s exhibit of paintings, “Reflections of God,” is featured in the Lucas Mansion gallery through Jan. 8. Roseman is a visual artist and lay minister of Statesville. His earliest memory of art started on a “bad weather Sunday” visit to his grandfather’s farmhouse with relatives visiting, sitting around talking.
Roseman remembers: “I got a pencil and paper and started drawing an illustration from a book. Soon, one of the relatives noticed my drawing. She seemed amazed than a child of 7 had drawn it. A buzz began among the women about art lessons with his Aunt Belle, an artist and an art teacher with Iredell County Schools.
The exhibit will be complemented by nativities selected from the collection of Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativities enhance the decorations throughout the Mansion.
New and renewing Friend of the Center memberships received during the month of December will be entered in a drawing for an Alexander County gift basket. The basket is filled with items from local businesses and gift certificates, as well as a free trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Guests may become a friend by paying an annual membership fee by mail, bringing their membership payments when they visit, or calling to pay by credit card.
Friends of the Center will enjoy music, decorations, holiday goodies bags, and a friends gift on your visit on Dec. 3, 10 or 17. They can bring their new or renewal friends payments or they may mail their payment prior to the event.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Learn more at ncarts.org.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center events, exhibits and programs are made possible in part through the funding of Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, the Winston-Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
