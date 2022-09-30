Free clinic celebrates one year in new building

A free Morganton health care clinic celebrated its first year in a new building on East Parker Road during the month of September.

The Good Samaritan Clinic has been around for 26 years, but last year marked an important milestone for the nonprofit. In December of 2020, the clinic purchased a new building on East Parker Road for $450,000 and moved in the next September. Executive Director Sherri Fisher said the move has been a huge step forward for the organization, giving it space to increase both the number and quality of services the clinic is able to provide.

The top floor of the new building houses exam rooms, a lab and offices for the clinic’s staff and volunteer providers.

“Isabel Francisco works 32 hours a week, so she’s full time for us,” Fisher said. “She’s bilingual and about 48% of our population are bilingual, so that really helps. And then we have another part-time provider, Burt Moncrief, and another part-time provider, Amy Lowery.”

Fisher said many physicians and other health care professionals throughout the community also volunteer time at the clinic to help serve Good Samaritan patients.

“We’ve get lots of volunteer providers from the community,” she said. “We have big community support.”

Fisher said community partnership and investment in the clinic has always been critical to its success.

“Burke County has the best collaboration and partners that I’ve seen across the state,” she said. “I’m super-proud of that.”

The top floor also houses a dental clinic and Fisher hopes to be able to add an eye clinic soon. Good Samaritan’s Patient Care Coordinator Belinda Machler also works on the top floor. Machler coordinates referrals, conducts interviews to determine social determinants of health such as access to food, housing or medication and works to find solutions to help break down those barriers.

On the bottom floor, there is dedicated space for the pharmacy, a conference room, space for virtual mental health services and more office space.

Part of the downstairs office space also houses the staff of the clinic’s Farmworker Health Program. Part of a larger statewide program, the Farmworker Health Program features a mobile clinic and services migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their families across a five county region.

All this is a huge undertaking for a organization that started out as an all-volunteer run evening clinic. According to the clinic’s website, Good Samaritan was founded in 1996 on the belief that “health care is an essential right for all, regardless of income.” From it’s humble beginning it has grown over the past 26 years to a staff of 19 full-time employees. Additionally, the clinic still relies heavily on many volunteer providers and nurses to continue serving patients.

Since its inception, the clinic estimates it has provided care to more than 10,000 local residents valued at more than $90 million. Currently, the clinic is providing more than $5 million in free medical care and prescriptions annually.

The new building is allowing Good Samaritan to take its next steps forward, but it also comes with increased responsibility for Fisher and her team.

“I think the challenge here is home ownership with this building,” she said. “Our HVAC upstairs went out in June, that was a big challenge for me … we have a lot of plumbing issues … I’ve learned a lot about plumbing.”

To help pay off the loan and meet these new responsibilities, Good Samaritan has rolled out the second phase of its capital campaign, ”Building Together,” to coincide with its one-year anniversary on East Parker Road.

Over the last year, the silent phase of the campaign raised 93% of its $500,000 goal which will be used to pay off the building and the renovations that were needed before the clinic could move in.

Despite the challenges, Fisher said the extra effort has been more than worth it.

“The biggest benefit has been, number one, it doubled our square footage,” she said. “Number two, the exposure has been phenomenal ... I just assumed a lot of people knew what we do, but a lot of people don’t know.”

She said the increased exposure has also led to more volunteers.

Fisher believes Good Samaritan patients are the ultimate beneficiaries of the newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility.

“The first patient that walked in the door on the very first day a year ago, she walked in and she got all emotional,” Fisher said. “She said, ‘I don’t feel like I deserve this,’ and I was like, ‘what do you mean? We worked hard. This is yours.’”

The Good Samaritan Clinic is located at 500 E. Parker Road in Morganton. For more information or to donate to “Building Together,” the clinic’s capital campaign, visit https://www.gscburke.org/.