Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games in Morganton is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the comic book world Saturday.

On Free Comic Book Day, more than 2 million comic books will be given away by participating stores worldwide, introducing as many people as possible to the wonders of comic books.

“There should be something that everyone can enjoy. The wide selection of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults — can find something that they will enjoy,” said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games. “We at Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games are pleased to host Free Comic Book Day. We want everyone to come out and find something that will stir their imagination.”

Come out and enjoy the fun.

“We will have local artists Stacey Fleming and Kev Lyerly. There will be multiple sales going on in the store,” McMahon said. “Twisted Sisters cosplay, and vendors GI Dave’s Toys, JAMB, and Kimberlin Graphics and Toys will all be at Free Comic Book Day. All Costumes and Cos players are welcome to come and participate as well.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.FreeComicBookDay.com.