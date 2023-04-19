RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a change to the Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT) that will allow all North Carolina households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 30. Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last.

Once limited to specific zip codes, all North Carolina households can now order free COVID-19 tests through www.AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive two kits with five tests per kit, typically within a week of ordering. Households can place a new order for tests once a month throughout the duration of the program.

NCDDHS has already distributed 383,390 tests to North Carolina families through Project ACT.

"Access to free testing is expected to change with the end of the public health emergency, but partnering with Project ACT helps us continue to provide this access, especially to households who may have limited access to health care," said Susan Kansagra, M.D., director, NCDHHS Division of Public Health. "Testing quickly helps people to know when to stay home and when to seek treatment."

Preparation is key to prevention, order your test kits in advance as part as your "My COVID-19 Plan." Get tested if you have symptoms or if you have come in close contact with someone with COVID-19, even if you are up to date on your vaccines. Check your test’s expiration date before using. If the date has passed, the test may still be appropriate to use; check for an FDA extension at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/NewDate.

Vaccines are still the best protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19 and are available for people six months and older. Find out more at myspot.nc.gov.

The Project ACT program is made possible through a partnership between NCDHHS and The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital.