Free food and rabies vaccines will be part of Burke's Pet Palooza

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Free food, chances for give-aways and free rabies vouchers all will be part of the Burke County Animal Services Pet Palooza this weekend.

The two-day event will be held at Crosslink Church in Rutherford College.

Pet Palooza will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with 30-minute responsible pet ownership educational classes that will cover things such as preventative medicine for pets, rabies laws, common ordinance violations, body language, end-of-life planning and how to handle stray animals, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services. Those attending will be able to talk to Animal Services representatives about spay/neuter, food assistance, housing or containment assistance, she said.

Those who participate in a Saturday class will be entered to win prizes. The prizes are five winners for groceries for a Thanksgiving Day meal for a family of four, three winners of a wellness care package that includes vaccines, a spay/neuter and a year’s worth of preventatives and other giveaways, according to Animal Services officials.

A hot dog or corn dog lunch will be provided by A.J.’s Steakhouse in Morganton, and participants will receive a voucher for a free rabies vaccination for their animals, said Kay Draughn, president of the Burke County Animal Services Foundation, the fundraising arm for animal services.

Participants are asked to leave their dogs at home to attend the educational classes.

However, people can bring their dogs Sunday to the drive-thru rabies clinic that will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m., Draughn said. For safety reasons, people wanting to get their cats vaccinated should not bring them to the clinic Sunday. Instead, they will receive a voucher to get a rabies vaccine at Animal Services, she said.

The rabies clinic is open to those who don’t attend the Saturday event, but a rabies vaccination will cost them $10, she said. Only checks or cash will be accepted.

Draughn said REASON, a nonprofit that provides spay/neuter assistance for low-income families, along with some vendors, also will be at the event.

“We would like to thank Cross Link Church for partnering with us,” Draughn said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

She said the foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Rostan Family Foundation to hold the event. Students in the Digital Effects and Animation Technology program at Western Piedmont Community College collaborated with Animal Services to film the educational and promo videos, Draughn said.

Settlemyre said they decided to hold the clinic in the Rutherford College and Connelly Springs area because Animal Services gets a lot of calls for service in that area, including dogs running loose, rabies violations, animal welfare checks and dog bites.

Even though it will be held in the eastern end of the county, the event is open to anyone, no matter where in the county they live, Draughn said.

Draughn said a similar event is planned in the western area of the county in the spring.