Starting Monday, free health fairs will be held at four locations in Burke County during this week.

No appointments are needed and participants will receive a basic exam, diabetes risk assessment, heart disease assessment and dental screening, according to UNC Health Blue Ridge. UNC Health is partnering with Campbell University and the Burke County Health Department to hold the health fairs.

A basic exam will include a blood pressure check, as well as heart and lung function assessments, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for UNC Health Blue Ridge. She said if someone has high blood pressure they will be given information on what they need to do for it and will be referred to a primary care physician.

The dental screening will include looking at a person’s oral hygiene and if anything is found that needs attention, that person will be referred to a dentist, Wilson said.

Doctors will be onsite during the health fair, she said.

Wilson said the free health fair is an effort to reach people who may not have a primary care doctor and maybe haven’t had a checkup in a while. She said people who attend the health fair will get to talk to a doctor, if they need.

“Even if you have a primary care physician and you just want a blood pressure check, you can come and get that done,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the health fairs are for anyone, regardless of whether someone has health or dental insurance or not or whether they already have a primary doctor or dentist.

She said the collaborative group tried to put the health fair locations in different areas of the county for people who may not normally come to health fairs.

“I hope we have a lot of people turn out for it,” Wilson said.

The health fairs will be held at:

Monday, March 13

Grace Episcopal Church

300 S. King St., Morganton

8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

St. Charles Catholic Church

728 W. Union St., Morganton

8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

East Burke Senior Center

101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran

8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

New Day Christian Church

1023 E. Union St., Morganton

8 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m.

Wilson said the health fairs came about after Campbell University reached out to UNC Health Blue Ridge wanting to do a health mission trip in a rural part of the state.

For more information about the health fairs, call 828-580-5690.