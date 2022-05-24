Free lunch continues through the summer for BCPS students

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells will offer free lunch to students all summer long. Starting Monday, June 13, summer meals are available Monday through Thursday each week at the Valdese Elementary School cafeteria and the Mountain View Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children 18 years and younger can eat for free. Family members over 18 can eat for $3. Each lunch includes a choice of entrees with a variety of fruits and veggies to make a complete meal. Entree options include toasty cheese sandwiches, cheese pizza, barbecue sandwiches, chicken nuggets and more.

Summer meals are available Monday, June 13, through Thursday, Aug. 18, except for July 4 through July 7.

Valdese Elementary School is at 298 Praley St. NW, Valdese.

Mountain View Elementary School is at 805 Bouchelle St., Morganton.

Additionally, the MEAL Mobile, BCPS’ food truck, will be rolling out in the community serving lunches Monday through Thursday starting July 11. More information is to come regarding locations and times.

If you have any questions or need more information, call Burke County Public Schools Child Nutrition Department at 828-439-4318.