Western North Carolina middle and high school students are now be eligible for a free week of STEM summer camp provided by the N.C. School of Science and Math in Morganton.

Sponsored by Dogwood Health Trust, the NCSSM Summer Accelerator course will be open to rising sixth through 12th graders. The free camps are available to any student living in the 18 western North Carolina counties:

Avery

Buncombe

Burke

Cherokee

Clay

Graham

Haywood

Henderson

Jackson

Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mitchell

Polk

Rutherford

Swain

Transylvania

Yancey

NCSSM Summer Accelerator is a one-week residential program held July 23-28 on the NCSSM-Morganton campus. Middle School students will choose between two options, “Design, Build, Code” and “Forensics.” High school students can choose between “Acquiring Data with the Raspberry Pi” and “Pump it Up! An Exploration of Body Systems and the Role of Exercise.”

To fill out an online application, visit https://tinyurl.com/24sbar47. Space is limited and the application process will be competitive. For more information, contact Gina Barrier at gina.barrier@ncssm.edu or 828-347-9132.