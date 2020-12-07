Freedom grad, soon-to-be physician assistant reflects on trying journey

Though he and his family experienced trying times during his childhood, Morganton native Israel Mendez placed trust in himself and a higher power that things would work out for him.
Years later, his trust is being rewarded.
On Saturday, Mendez is slated to receive his graduate degree in physician assistant studies at East Carolina University in a virtual graduation ceremony.
Mendez, 25, is a 2014 graduate of Freedom High School. He also received his bachelor’s degree in public health from ECU.
Mother's example
His mother, Petrona, still lives in Morganton with his five siblings, including a daughter she adopted four years ago. She works at Ferguson-Copeland Ltd., a furniture-manufacturing company in town.
Mendez said his mother’s work ethic motivated him to want to be successful.
“My mom always was like, 'You gotta pray, and you gotta go to school,'” he said. “She is the definition of hard-working. When we would go to school, she’d always be gone already because she had to be at work early. When we got out of school, she still wouldn’t be home because she’d still be at work. There are a lot of people who maybe would have looked at the situation and maybe do other things, or have a pity party, but she was always positive and always encouraging us to go school.”
As a result of his mother’s long hours, Mendez often assumed the role of caretaker for his four younger brothers.
“From assigning planners, to feeding them dinner that night, it varied a lot,” said Mendez. “I just had a lot of responsibilities on my plate. There was really nothing we could do about it. I really enjoyed being with my little brothers because I always thought it was fun.
“Part of that was entertaining them, too,” he said. “We’d watch movies and play games. We were a really, really close family. I think that’s what instilled the value of family in me – having all those responsibilities for them.”
Family struggles
However, as Mendez explained in a Facebook post that has been “liked” by more than 1,600 people, life wasn’t always easy when he was growing up, as the family didn’t have a lot of resources.
“One time in high school I woke up in the middle of the night freezing,” Mendez said in the post Sunday. “My feet hit the cold tile ground and for some reason I started to cry. I hated being poor. I hated a lot of things. Why couldn’t we afford to fix the heat? Anyways, I put extra blankets on my little brothers and went back to bed. Before falling asleep I prayed to God and said, “Why?...please help.”
“I felt the Holy Spirit and heard 'trust,'” the post continued. “So 'trust' I did.”
The trust Mendez placed in a higher power came with sweat and sacrifice, though.
“Mom was always living paycheck to paycheck,” he told The News Herald. “It was pretty tough always having to struggle. Growing up, I worked at Subway. So I helped out as much as I could. But I always knew that I wanted to do more, and break that cycle that my family was in.”
In reflecting on his family’s journey – his mother now owns a house in Morganton, and his 21-year-old brother serves in the Army – Mendez said it is sometimes shocking to think about how different things are now.
“I have my own apartment,” Mendez said. “I’m not having to share a bed with all my siblings. I have plenty of food. I’m not worried every single day of my life, 'How am I going to pay the light bill? How am I going to get food?' So It’s completely different (now). Inequality puts so much stress on people’s lives.
“When you’re so busy thinking about food and shelter and the car payment, it’s hard to focus on other things,” he said. “I’m just so blessed to have the opportunity to not worry about those things, and in turn channel that and use it for other things, like school and doing the best for my patients.”
Lif experience
Mendez hopes to use his background and experience to better the lives of his patients. He said he hopes to work for underserved members of the community.
“It’s crazy how much of an impact your upbringing and your surrounding all these socioeconomic things have on your life,” he said. “I want to do more than just treat (patients’) health – I want to be a mentor, a coach, a supporter for them.
Mendez feels his experience will allow him to help bridge the gap in the medical field between health care providers and underserved clients.
“I feel like I can empathize and sympathize better than most, which is unfortunate,” he said. “I really wish there were more people that look like me and that had my upbringing and my issues. So it’s going to take a lot to change, but I’m happy to be part of the few that came from my background.”
As he looks forward to his graduation, he said he has been feeling a lot of excitement and hope.
“I’m mainly excited to give back and see how I can help people that were in my shoes, and help mentor people and do everything I can,” he said.
“As a Christian, it’s very important that people know that God is who has defined my journey – not my upbringing and not the fact that I was raised in a single-parent home,” Mendez said. “I truly believe that all the honor and glory should be given to God because there were so many circumstances where I felt supernatural peace and favor and all these things that cannot be explained but only by the love of God."
Of course, there was someone else Mendez wanted to show love to.
“Shout out to my Mom,” he said.
Mendez said the amount of support he’s gotten from people is “crazy.” As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the post had been shared more than 350 times and had more than 220 comments.
“I’m just so proud to represent Morganton,” Mendez said.
