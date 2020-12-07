Freedom grad, soon-to-be physician assistant reflects on trying journey

“It’s crazy how much of an impact your upbringing and your surrounding all these socioeconomic things have on your life,” he said. “I want to do more than just treat (patients’) health – I want to be a mentor, a coach, a supporter for them.

Mendez feels his experience will allow him to help bridge the gap in the medical field between health care providers and underserved clients.

“I feel like I can empathize and sympathize better than most, which is unfortunate,” he said. “I really wish there were more people that look like me and that had my upbringing and my issues. So it’s going to take a lot to change, but I’m happy to be part of the few that came from my background.”

As he looks forward to his graduation, he said he has been feeling a lot of excitement and hope.

“I’m mainly excited to give back and see how I can help people that were in my shoes, and help mentor people and do everything I can,” he said.