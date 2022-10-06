Freedom High School announces homecoming court

Freedom High School will celebrate its 50th year of Homecoming and Patriot Pride on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

The Patriots will face off against South Caldwell, and the halftime show will feature this year’s homecoming court. Freedom High School’s first homecoming queen, Tonya Rogers, will crown this year’s homecoming queen. The following 12 ladies are Freedom’s homecoming court:

Katherine Bristow

Kate is the daughter of Cole and Julie Bristow.

While at Freedom, she has participated in the Choral Arts Program as the acting president, the vice president of Anchor Club, the co-founder of Spirit Club, International Club, Psychology Club, Interact Club, Patriot Unified Champions, and Media Club. After Katherine graduates, she plans to attend Clemson University and pursue a degree in architecture.

She is escorted by Mr. Alex Walker, son of Randy and Brooke Walker.

Abby Bryant

Abby is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Bryant.

While at Freedom, she has participated in Anchor Club and been the captain of the Varsity Soccer team. After Abby graduates, she plans to attend South Carolina State University and pursue a degree in sociology.

She is escorted by her mother, Mrs. Melissa Bryant.

Zalie Elizabeth Chase

Zalie is the daughter of Glen and Angie Chase.

While at Freedom, she has participated in the FFA as the reporter and now acting historian, Spirit Club and Unified Champions club.

She plans to attend N.C. State University and pursue a degree in animal science.

She is escorted by her father, Mr. Glen Warren Chase.

Scout Conrad

Scout is the daughter of Scott and Tara Conrad.

While at Freedom, she has participated in International Club as the acting vice president, Anchor Club, Cross Country, Varsity soccer and been the drum major for the Freedom High School Marching Band.

Scout plans to attend Vanderbilt University and pursue a degree in biology.

She is escorted by Mr. Joel Logan, son of George and Kimberly Logan.

Riley Cullen

Riley is the daughter of Michelle and Brian Cullen.

While at Freedom, she has participated in Psychology/Interact Club as acting president, International Club, HOSA, Spirit Club, Anchor Club, Cross Country and Track.

Riley plans to attend Florida State University and pursue a degree in pre-med.

She is escorted by Mr. Samuel Lingerfelt, son of Todd and Kim Lingerfelt.

Anna Curtis

Anna is the daughter of Allen and Dara Curtis.

While at Freedom, she has participated in Anchor Club, HOSA, Band, International Club, Spirit Club, been a leader in the Psychology/Interact Club, as well as run cross country and track all four years.

After graduation, Anna plans on attending Appalachian State University and pursuing a degree in nursing.

She is escorted by Mr. Tristan Esquivel, son of Kevin Flynn and Sunshine Berry.

Katie Deacon

Katie is the daughter of Joseph and Jennifer Deacon.

While at Freedom, she has participated in Anchor Club, Spirit Club, International Club and run cross country and track all four years.

After Katie graduates, she plans to attend Davidson College and pursue a degree in business.

She is escorted by her mother, Mrs. Jennifer Deacon.

Caroline Epley

Caroline is the daughter of Russell and Shanda Epley.

While at Freedom, Caroline has participated in Spirit Club as the co-founder, the acting president of Anchor Club, Unified Champions, Media Club, SGA, Psychology/Interact Club, Choral Arts, BCPS Media Ambassador and the Freedom men’s basketball bookkeeper.

After she graduates, she plans to attend a four year university and pursue a degree in business.

She is escorted by Mr. Dyson Dellinger, son of Donny and Dawn Dellinger.

Isabella Jimenez

Isabella is the daughter of Edson and Lizette Jimenez.

While at Freedom, she has participated in Anchor Club, International Club, Spirit Club and Marching Band.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Central Florida and pursue a degree in biology, pre-med.

She is escorted by Mr. Kenneth Hernandez-Villanueava, son of Daniel Suazo and Consuelo Lopez.

Marlie Mauney

Marlie is the daughter of Mark and Ashley Barrier.

While at Freedom, Marlie has participated in cheerleading, Unified Champions and Yearbook.

After graduation, she plans to attend Appalachian State University and pursue a career in early education.

She is escorted by Mr. Caden Reece, son of Cameron Fisher and Dustyn Reece.

Olivia Price

Olivia is the daughter of Melissa Teague.

While at Freedom, she has participated in cheerleading.

After graduation, Olivia plans to attend Western Piedmont Community College and pursue a career in dental hygiene.

She is escorted by Mr. Jagger Bailey, son of Terry and Oula Bailey.

Haylin Whisnant

Haylin is the daughter of Brandon and Shanda Whisnant.

While at Freedom, Haylin has participated in chorus, FFA and Unified Champions.

After graduation, she plans to attend Western Piedmont Community College and pursue a degree in exercise science.

Haylin is escorted by Mr. Amore Connelly, son of Ivy Davis.