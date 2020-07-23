Freedom Park walking track to close for resurfacing
City of Morganton

Freedom Park walking track to close for resurfacing

Morganton City Hall

The city will begin resurfacing the walking track at Freedom Park on Monday.

Resurfacing the track will make it wider, more accessible and more enjoyable for our citizens. To keep our citizens safe while this work is being done, the walking track and parking lot at the entrance of Freedom Park will be closed to the public when the project begins.

The other two parking lots at Freedom Park will remain open, as will the tennis courts. Leaving these lots open will allow citizens to access the tennis courts and nearby greenway system.

During the walking track closure, citizens are encouraged to utilize other city parks and the 4.4 mile Catawba River Greenway System for exercise.

Playgrounds, shelters, and bathrooms at Freedom Park will remain closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens should call the city’s parks and recreation department at 828-438-5350 with any questions.

