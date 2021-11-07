Freedom wins grand champion at Foard competition

The performance ended up being of a winning caliber despite the threat of poor weather, and Chesson credited both the band’s physical and mental preparation for the success at Foard.

“Saturday went really well,” Chesson said. “We were worried about a little rain that was coming in and thought that might interfere with the performance, but it didn’t. The kids had a really good warmup period, and we had been prepping them all week for maximizing their performance this week. We were not necessarily worried about beating other groups, but not letting them beat themselves.

“We have a thing we do with them where they are their own competition. And every time they go on the field, they’re competing with the better version of themselves individually and as an ensemble. That was our focus this week of making sure we maximized our potential and didn’t worry about the other groups.”

Chesson said it was especially rewarding because he wants his students to experience success and reap the rewards of hard work, determination and the lessons they’re learning on and off the field.