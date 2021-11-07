Freedom wins grand champion at Foard competition

NEWTON — The Freedom High School marching band emerged victorious at the Foard Band Classic last weekend, its first grand championship in five years.
The event, held last Saturday and hosted by Fred T. Foard High School, was the first win at the school for band director Jonathan Chesson and served as a pinnacle for a hard-working senior class, Chesson said. It came over another strong program in East Davidson.
“They got on the field and played really well,” Chesson said. “I’ll be honest with you, the performance that they had was a pretty good run, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to be grand champion-worthy or not. But when the awards were being announced and we took first-place music, we kind of had an idea that we were going to win it.
“Sure enough, they called out our names. And I was still a little hesitant, because East Davidson has done a number with us the last few times. You don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch. We got the scoresheets and everything was verified. It was awesome to see the kids celebrating and running on the field.”
It was back to the old ways for an FHS program that is steeped in marching success history.
“It was the first one we’ve had in five years, and none of these students had ever experienced one before,” Chesson said. “The seniors were bound and determined to go out and get one before they graduated.”
This year’s Freedom show — which Chesson said is chock-full of difficult playing and marching drill — is pirate-themed, called “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Chesson said it starts off with a “pirates versus patriots” feel, with the pirates being portrayed by the color guard and Chesson’s stepson, Titus Griffin, playing the lead swashbuckler, and the drum majors, James Foster and Scout Conrad, playing the roles of the patriots while the band plays the theme song from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
“They slice (the pirate) down, and he’s injured. The audience is left to think that he’s died,” Chesson said.
The second song is an original by arranger Justin Mabry, “An Angry Pirate.” The pirate makes another appearance and faints before the band plays “Jolly Sailor Bold,” an old sea chanty. The pirate regains his strength as the band Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors,” the closing piece.
“He comes back and has a duel on the podium with the drum major,” Chesson said. “During the season, we’ve changed the ending a few times. He’s killed the drum major a couple times, then the drum major and himself have killed each other. Then for the last home (football) game for the seniors, I told our senior drum major, ‘Tonight, we’re going to let you kill the pirate.’
“When we did that, it just sent a different feel through the whole show. We wound up keeping that ending this past weekend where the patriots became victorious over the pirates.”
The performance ended up being of a winning caliber despite the threat of poor weather, and Chesson credited both the band’s physical and mental preparation for the success at Foard.
“Saturday went really well,” Chesson said. “We were worried about a little rain that was coming in and thought that might interfere with the performance, but it didn’t. The kids had a really good warmup period, and we had been prepping them all week for maximizing their performance this week. We were not necessarily worried about beating other groups, but not letting them beat themselves.
“We have a thing we do with them where they are their own competition. And every time they go on the field, they’re competing with the better version of themselves individually and as an ensemble. That was our focus this week of making sure we maximized our potential and didn’t worry about the other groups.”
Chesson said it was especially rewarding because he wants his students to experience success and reap the rewards of hard work, determination and the lessons they’re learning on and off the field.
“I’ve won grand championships as a kid and as a director and I’ve gotten the superiors. I’ve done all that stuff,” Chesson said. “I don’t need to relive it again. Right now, it’s them having their moment. And with us not being able to compete last year, we sat on this show for two years. We sat on it all last year and didn’t get to play it.
“So, it was an incredible experience to get to play it and see the show come to life, finally, after a year off. And to see their faces and the smiles and the tears and the laughter and the camaraderie they were able to develop Saturday go to a whole new level with the idea that we create a family unit, it goes a long way when you can experience some success while you’re doing it.”
The win at Foard was just the first of two performances for Freedom on the day. Later on, the Marching Patriots went to South Caldwell to compete and had what Chesson called the best performance of their show all year long, placing third overall and winning the Unifour Crown given to the competition’s top-placing band in the Alexander-Burke-Caldwell-Catawba region.
“They ended their last competitive show just fantastic,” Chesson said. “They were emotionally drained after that performance because they were giving of themselves emotionally to the audience. And the audience was able to feel that, too. And it was even recognized.
“The students get an interview at South Caldwell after they get done performing. It’s really cool. It’s like a halftime interview, if you will, for football, and they talked to a couple of the kids from the band and asked how the performance went. Even the lady doing the interview said she felt emotionally attached to the show. It was a great way to end the year.”
Chesson also thanked all the band parents and supporters for their hard work.
“It was a team effort, for sure.”
