Freeze warning runs through 9 a.m. Friday

The freeze watch also covers the neighboring counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell; the special weather statement also covers bordering Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties; and the hazardous weather outlook also includes Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell.

Early Friday morning, the NWS forecast for Burke calls for areas of frost after 4 a.m. with mostly clear skies, a low temperature around 31 degrees, and a west wind of 8-13 mph becoming light later on but gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday’s forecast includes areas of frost before 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies and a high near 65. A calm wind will become a 5-7 mph southwest wind in the afternoon. On Friday night, the NWS forecasts a 20% chance of rain showers after 3 a.m., partly cloudy skies and a low around 44. A south-southwest around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for a 100% rain showers with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. The high will be near 59 with a calm wind becoming a 5-7 mph east-southeast wind in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts ¾ inch and 1 inch are possible. On Saturday night, there will be a 90% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm before 9 p.m., followed by a 50% chance of rain. The low will be around 49 with a light and variable wind.