Freeze warning runs through 9 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Burke County for Friday morning.
The warning, which expires at 9 a.m., goes into effect at midnight and alerts locals to sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected in the mountains, northern foothills and northwest Piedmont of North Carolina.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning reads. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
The NWS also has issued both a hazardous weather outlook and a special weather statement for Burke. They warn of continued increased fire danger in the area Friday afternoon and evening.
“A dry air mass will linger across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia on Friday,” the special statement reads. “With low surface dew points persisting into the afternoon, relative humidity values will drop to less than 30% over most areas for several hours. Small fuels will remain quite dry and the risk of fire danger will be enhanced through the afternoon.
“Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.”
The freeze watch also covers the neighboring counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell; the special weather statement also covers bordering Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties; and the hazardous weather outlook also includes Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell.
Early Friday morning, the NWS forecast for Burke calls for areas of frost after 4 a.m. with mostly clear skies, a low temperature around 31 degrees, and a west wind of 8-13 mph becoming light later on but gusting up to 25 mph.
Friday’s forecast includes areas of frost before 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies and a high near 65. A calm wind will become a 5-7 mph southwest wind in the afternoon. On Friday night, the NWS forecasts a 20% chance of rain showers after 3 a.m., partly cloudy skies and a low around 44. A south-southwest around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.
On Saturday, the forecast calls for a 100% rain showers with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. The high will be near 59 with a calm wind becoming a 5-7 mph east-southeast wind in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts ¾ inch and 1 inch are possible. On Saturday night, there will be a 90% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm before 9 p.m., followed by a 50% chance of rain. The low will be around 49 with a light and variable wind.
Temperatures are expected to ease upward on Sunday with a high of 70 forecast with sunny conditions, followed that night by mostly clear skies and a low around 42. Monday is projected as sunny and 76 while Monday night is forecast as mostly cloudy with a low around 49.
Then, the high temperature will be near 80 on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.