Friday Friends says goodbye to the Morganton community

Many local businesses have struggled to survive during the trying times of COVID-19 and not all have been able to stay open. That is the case for longtime restaurant Friday Friends, located in the River Village Shopping Center in Morganton.

“We have been in business for about 15 years,” said Phil Scarboro, owner of Friday Friends and Timberwoods restaurants in Morganton.

Like many local businesses, Scarboro and his team faced many obstacles throughout the course of the pandemic.

“Well there are 2 things," Scarboro said. "One is staffing. I was having so much trouble finding qualified staff to work in our restaurants. That was definitely a major issue. And of course COVID and trying to operate at 50% capacity. It just doesn’t give you enough volume to make enough dollars to pay the bills.”

Scarboro said his business suffered when the initial government shutdown occurred even as they tried to adapt.