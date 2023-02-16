NEWTON - The hospice agency Carolina Caring recently shared a story of how the friendship one of its patients had with a high school classmate positively impacted his end-of-life journey.

Charlie Connor and Harold Wilson, both natives of Catawba County and graduates of Bunker Hill High School in Claremont, were good friends despite a seven-year age difference. Sports were a common interest between the young men. Wilson was a 1968 graduate of Bunker Hill, where he was one of the first Black athletes to run track, play football and basketball. He went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army, stationed in Vietnam. Connor graduated from Bunker Hill in 1975.

They remained close throughout the years. A few years ago, Connor realized hadn’t heard from Wilson in a while. He learned that Wilson was in the hospital. Connor and a mutual friend visited him. They learned that Wilson was not doing well and needed surgery, but the doctor told had told him that his heart was too weak.

Connor had a desire to help his friend, so he reached out to fellow Bunker Hill alumna Jennie Connor (no relation), who was the executive director of the Catawba County United Way. She referred Wilson to Carolina Caring for hospice services and helped to gather the information needed to get placement for his care. A plan fell into place and that very day, Wilson was transferred to the Hospice House at Carolina Caring in Newton.

“Harold was blessed to spend his final hours surrounded by his loving family and friends, in a place devoted to providing heartfelt care, comfort and peace to those experiencing the end of life’s journey,” said Cheryl Huntley, marketing coordinator for Carolina Caring. “No one knows when their time will come to a close, but many know in their hearts, without a doubt, that the gift of true friendship, which transcends everything, is priceless in this world. If you have a friend who is dealing with the challenges of serious illness, Carolina Caring can help.”

For more information, visit carolinacaring.org.