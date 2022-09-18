Friends remember attorney for dedication, intellect, humor

His family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Thursday but G. Redmond Dill will not soon be forgotten.

Dill was an attorney for decades who died in mid-August after battling cancer. But many times those who hired him as an attorney ended up with a friend as well.

At the time of his death, Dill was the attorney for the towns of Hildebran, Connelly Springs and Brookford in Catawba County.

Hildebran Mayor Wendell Hildebrand said everyone with the town was saddened at the news of Dill’s death.

“Redmond was extremely dedicated and loyal to the town of Hildebran where he served as the attorney for 25 years,” Hildebrand said. “To most of us in town, as well as throughout Burke County, he was more than an attorney. He served as a companion and friend and made an impression on everyone he met. His wit, humor and positive attitude will be remembered fondly.

“Please join us in our prayers for his family, loved ones, work associates and friends as we all grieve the passing of our dear mentor and friend.”

In addition to the several towns he served, he also was the attorney for Burke County government off and on for decades.

Dill served as attorney for the county throughout most of the 1980s, served again from 1992-94 and again from 1999 through 2002 and then from 2009 to 2010.

But his time serving Morganton Savings Bank was even longer.

Katrina Blumetti, vice president and senior loan officer for the bank, said Dill started working with the bank in 1978 doing bank business and loan closings. He joined its board of directors in 2011.

She got to work with Dill most every day since she joined the bank 19 years ago. She spoke of his sense of humor and called him her verbal sparring partner.

“He was the greatest. He could certainly liven up a room,” Blumetti said. “He was just one of a kind.”

And he knew the law, said Mike Ayotte, president and CEO of Morganton Savings Bank.

“He will be sorely missed,” Ayotte said. “He was a singular talent in the area of real estate law here in Burke County with an encyclopedic knowledge of change of title and various transactions over the years and how they impacted current times.”

Ayotte said Dill was a friend of his for 22 years.

“I never saw him without a smile, or I should say rarely. He had an impish and abundant sense of humor, was a faithful and loyal friend, a singular intellect, loved his family and his country,” Ayotte said.

“How do you talk about a guy who’s been the county attorney several times and the attorney for the Board of Realtors, the attorney for different towns and cities and knows everybody and everybody knows him,” he continued. “He never held elected office or sought it. He didn’t get rich. His ego wasn’t so big that he needed to be the center of attention. And he could always be counted on to do the right thing for his clients. But he never let his advocacy carry over into doing the wrong thing morally.

“He’s just a good man. And I will miss him.”

Dill also loved animals, particularly cats.

“If you who would like to do something in his honor, you may donate or volunteer at your local animal shelter,” Hildebrand said. “As an animal lover, we feel this would make him proud.”