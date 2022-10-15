Full-time staff at Morganton's Catawba Brewing Co. get lay-off notices; future of tasting room uncertain

A little more than a year after a portfolio company took control of Morganton’s first brewery, more than a dozen employees soon will be without a job if they haven’t already been laid off.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald full-time employees at Catawba Brewing Co.’s Morganton location were given lay-off notices Friday that will become effective mid-November.

The move was the most drastic shift at the brewery’s Morganton location, which has seen several layoffs over the last few weeks as production at the location was scaled back, sources told the newspaper. About 20 employees have been affected by the layoffs.

The layoffs didn’t include Catawba Brewing’s other locations around the state, sources said.

“It’s a slap in the face of Morganton because that’s where it all started,” a source told The News Herald.

The brewery got its start in Glen Alpine in 1999 by brothers Scott and Billy Pyatt, eventually growing to see five brewing locations, six tasting rooms opened and distribution of products in five states across the southeast.

Last October, the business was sold to Made By The Water LLC, which owns and operates Oyster City Brewing Company. The company just last month merged with Faubourg Brewing Company in New Orleans, with its headquarters to be set there, according to a press release from Faubourg.

Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By The Water, told The News Herald on Friday that the layoffs were part of a larger strategy to grow Catawba’s brand. He described the initial layoffs as a seasonal adjustment.

“As far as Catawba Brewing is part of Made By The Water, (we’ll) continue to reinvest and grow the brand, in particular White Zombie,” Sekmakas said. “This was purely a production … a strategic move … fortunately, Catawba has continued to grow tremendously over the last year, and White Zombie as well. We’ve seen that resonate further within North Carolina and outside the state, and the Morganton production simply was not able to keep up with the demands.

“So this move, as unfortunate as it is today, we’re going to be using it as a pivot point to reinvest in North Carolina and open up new locations.”

Sekmakas said some of the employees laid off Friday were offered positions at other locations, but declined to give specifics on the offers. A source with knowledge of two of those offers said it would have required employees to move out of state to take the positions.

Sekmakas also said White Zombie, Catawba Brewing’s flagship beer, would continue to be brewed in North Carolina, but a source with knowledge of the situation said otherwise.

“Three weeks ago when the first round of cuts were made, somebody did ask that in the meeting, and they were like, ‘yep, we’re gonna brew the big batch things in New Orleans because it’s more efficient, it’s a bigger production facility than what we have in Morganton,’ and that sort of thing,” the source told The News Herald.

Sekmakas said Catawba’s other brewing locations in Asheville and Charlotte still would be used, but a source with knowledge of the situation said their facilities are significantly smaller than Morganton’s brewing operation.

Sekmakas said the company is in a transitionary phase and plans to open a larger production facility in North Carolina, but he said the company hadn’t picked a location for that facility. He said there was no timeline for when that production facility would open.

According to Sekmakas, the company is trying to find a brewery that could take over the Morganton location, but he couldn’t give details on what company that may be. The Pyatts still own the building where Catawba Brewing is located in Morganton.

Sekmakas said the fate of the tasting room in Morganton has yet to be determined, but a source with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald it depends on how sales go at the location for the next month as production scales back.

“We obviously have deep roots with the Catawba brand within Morganton, so if something did happen, we’d continue to look about moving the location and opening up something new within that town, if the patrons would have us, essentially,” Sekmakas said. “We’ve got a fantastic team there and can’t say enough good things about them, so yeah, we’d love to do that.”

He said his company remained committed to the roots of craft beer.

“We understand the roots of both craft beer in Morganton and Catawba in particular,” Sekmakas said. “We were very close with the Pyatts through the acquisition and the transition … that’s something that, even if we’re not committed in this way, we remain committed to that location, and the mountains of North Carolina, something that we look to reinvest in, in the short term future.”

A petition on change.org to save the Morganton location had nearly 80 signatures Saturday morning.

“Many workers will lose their jobs and the local businesses will be severely impacted,” wrote Parissa Bavi, who signed the petition. “Sad this company will try to quietly close this landmark down with little regard on how much this will effect (sic) our small town.”

Catawba Brewing was the brewery to jump-start the craft beer scene in Morganton, and the changes to production left a sour taste in the mouths of multiple people connected to the issue.

“Like I said, Scott (Pyatt) spent 20 years building it, it’s the cornerstone of Morganton, and they’ve destroyed it in 20 days,” a source said. “People that have been there six months to 12 years, it’s affected everybody.”

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.