Fun Halloween events planned for month of October

Here is a roundup of fun Halloween events in the area to help you plan the perfect spooky good time.

Is your organization presenting a Halloween event? Email the details to news@morganton.com to be included on this list.

FRIDAY

The Haunted Farm

The Haunted Farm is back for the 2022 spooky season at 624 Townsend Road in Hendersonville. The haunted farm will be open from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 31. General admission is $35-37/ticket. A limited “fast pass” admission is $55-60/ticket.

MONDAY

Halloween scavenger hunt

The town of Valdese will hold an “Old Rock Boos” Halloween scavenger hunt Oct. 10-31. Gather the entire family for some spooky fun as you search for the 30 Halloween objects placed in the windows of the Old Rock School. Print off a list of hidden objects ahead of time or pick one up at the school’s side entrance and begin your hunt! You can hunt by day or night, just be sure to bring a flashlight.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Pumpkin decorating contest deadline

Decorated pumpkins are due today at the Rutherford College town hall for a pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by the town. The contest has two categories for judging: ages 1-12, in which the winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and a treat bag; and ages 13 to adult, in which the winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and a treat bag. Winners will be announced on Halloween. For more information, contact Terra Brieno at deputyclerk@rutherfordcollegenc.us.

'Sweeny Todd' performance

In honor of the Halloween season, the Old Colony Players will present a performance of “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at 7:30 p.m. at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Repeat performances will take place Oct. 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at the same time each evening. Many parts of the show are not appropriate for younger children due to violence and mature subject matter. The production is rated PG-13. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Trick or Trot 5k

The Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Trick or Trot 5k starting at 9 a.m. at Highland Recreation Center in Stanford Park. The race route will travel around Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus before ending back at Highland Recreation Center. Race timing will be done by Agape Timing Company. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3ycVRzS until Saturday, October 15, at 8:45 a.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund. The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to city of Hickory residents ages 15 and younger to participate in Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism programs, as well as other youth focused initiatives. To contribute to this event as a sponsor or donor, or for more information, contact events coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

“Furrocious” Pet Costume Contest

The town of Valdese will hold a “Furrocious” Pet Costume Contest Oct. 21-28, sponsored by Barkside Pet Grooming. Owners are invited to take photos of their pets in their Halloween costumes and message them to the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page or email them to ahogan@valdesenc.gov. The submission should include the pet’s name, the owner’s name and contact number. The photos will be posted on the town’s Facebook page, where people will vote by liking their favorite photo. Be sure to include pet’s name, your name and contact number. Pet photos with the most likes will win prizes.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Trail of Treats

The town of Rutherford College will offer a “Trail of Treats” event from 4-6 p.m. Local churches, businesses and organizations will set up candy stations along the Rutherford College Greenway Trail for kids to visit. For more information, contact Terra Brieno at deputyclerk@rutherfordcollegenc.us.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Brown Mountain Lights Festival

The Brown Mountain Lights Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. The inaugural event will include live performances throughout the day, food trucks and beer vendors along with a Halloween costume contest. Craft vendors also will take to the square, and folks are invited to share their stories of the lights.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Halloween Spooktacular

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will hold its annual Halloween Spooktacular event at 3 p.m. in the downtown area. The free celebration will include trick-or-treating opportunities for kids, costume contests, games, inflatables and hayrides. The Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters and Morganton's Witch Flash Mob will perform. For more information, visit the “Downtown Morganton, North Carolina” Facebook page or downtownmorganton.com.

Treats in the Streets

The town of Valdese and Valdese Merchants will hold a “Treats in the Streets” celebration at 4 p.m. on Main Street downtown. Local merchants will hand out candy from 4-6 p.m. Candy goes fast, so come early and your trick or treater will not be disappointed. The Silver Sneakers Dancers will present a performance in front of the town parking lot. A special guest will mingle with the attendees to choose the best 10 costumes! Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize.