Burke County Smart Start Inc. will sponsor the play "A Sick Day for Amos McGee" at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium on Monday, April 10.

Admission will be free for preschoolers, first graders, second graders and their families. The play will be performed by the Resident Touring Company of The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (www.ctcharlotte.org). The play is based on the award-winning Caldecott book “A Sick Day for Amos McGee.” A Caldecott honor is bestowed annually to artists or illustrators by the Association for Library Services to Children, a division of the American Library Association. The following are the criteria to receive a Caldecott Award: the artist must be a citizen or resident of the United States; the artwork must exemplify excellence in the artist technique; the artwork must show excellence of pictorial interpretation of the story, theme, or concept; the artwork must delineate plot, theme, characters, setting and mood; and the artist must recognize the child audience.

According to the Charlotte Theatre, "A Sick Day for Amos" is a story about how friends come in all shapes and sizes. Friends who view this play will meet zookeeper Amos McGee and his friends of all types of species. Every day, Amos visits his animal friends at the zoo, running races with the tortoise, caring for a particularly shy penguin, and reading stories to an owl. One day, Amos is too sick to visit his zoo friends but, fortunately, the animals know just what to do. This play is part of the Kindness Project.

This play is funded through private dollars with the assistance of The Burke Arts Council, The Rostan Foundation, and other private donors. Burke County Smart Start is grateful to our community partners who have or would like to partner in this project. Our goal is to raise $4,100 to offset the cost of sponsoring the play, which includes the production company, venue, advertising and purchasing enough books to give one copy to each family. If you would like to participate with our agency’s “fun raiser,” any donation would be greatly appreciated.

Burke County Smart Start is a local nonprofit agency who invests in the lives of children aged birth to 5 years old in our community through various agencies and programs. Our goal is to provide a theatrical opportunity for all age-appropriate children without cost being a prohibitor, and for each child to receive the award-winning Caldecott book to remember the experience. For more information, visit www.smartstart.kids.