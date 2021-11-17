 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fund to support Valdese recreation projects
0 comments
Community Foundation of Burke County

Fund to support Valdese recreation projects

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Valdese Lakeside Park ribbon cutting (24).JPG

Pictured is the initial ribbon cutting ceremony for Valdese Lakeside Park after the property was acquired in 2018.

 News Herald file photo

The Community Foundation of Burke County has established the Friends of the Valdese Rec Fund to support programs and projects of the Valdese Parks and Recreation Department benefitting Valdese and surrounding areas.

Friends of the Valdese Rec Inc., established December 2016, is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit corporation that supports Valdese Parks and Recreation with volunteer hours and assists with fundraising for the betterment of the department. Board members are Beth Heile, president; Spence Borden, vice-president; Don Brittain, Gavin Smith, Quez Little, Val Scott, Kevin Farris and Roy Sweezy.

The organization has created a plan for Valdese Lakeside Park, 302 acres of wooded lakefront property on Lake Rhodhiss. Phase 1 of the park includes the construction of 4,000 linear feet of greenway, restrooms, dog park, wildlife viewing platform, kayak launch, parking and entry road. Future plans include the completion of a two-mile greenway from Valdese Lakeside Park to McGalliard Falls Park. The park is owned by the town of Valdese and maintained by Friends of the Valdese Rec.

To make a donation to the fund, visit cfburkecounty.org and click on the “Donate” button. For more information, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nation's capital to drop most indoor masking rules

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert