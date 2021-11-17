Fund to support Valdese recreation projects

The Community Foundation of Burke County has established the Friends of the Valdese Rec Fund to support programs and projects of the Valdese Parks and Recreation Department benefitting Valdese and surrounding areas.

Friends of the Valdese Rec Inc., established December 2016, is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit corporation that supports Valdese Parks and Recreation with volunteer hours and assists with fundraising for the betterment of the department. Board members are Beth Heile, president; Spence Borden, vice-president; Don Brittain, Gavin Smith, Quez Little, Val Scott, Kevin Farris and Roy Sweezy.

The organization has created a plan for Valdese Lakeside Park, 302 acres of wooded lakefront property on Lake Rhodhiss. Phase 1 of the park includes the construction of 4,000 linear feet of greenway, restrooms, dog park, wildlife viewing platform, kayak launch, parking and entry road. Future plans include the completion of a two-mile greenway from Valdese Lakeside Park to McGalliard Falls Park. The park is owned by the town of Valdese and maintained by Friends of the Valdese Rec.

To make a donation to the fund, visit cfburkecounty.org and click on the “Donate” button. For more information, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.