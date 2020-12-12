Fundraiser draws many donations for local nonprofits

Donors and visitors to 1burkegives.org on Giving Day also had the opportunity to participate in donation matching hours and a virtual yoga class, and to watch live prize drawings and video messages from 1BurkeGives sponsors, including a holiday-themed happy hour, and more. Though the 1BurkeGives website is no longer accepting donations, visitors can still check out all the videos and virtual “events” at 1burkegives.org/info/event-schedule .

“We are grateful for the incredible community support, from the 31 nonprofits that took part in this event, to the municipalities and county's support by issuing official proclamations highlighting the need and day,” said Rod Harrelson, president of the Burke County United Way’s board of directors. “It was awesome to see this community stepping up to support their favorite charities, and especially our students, with the BCUW’s efforts to Keep Learning Moving Forward, a campaign that raised $23,389.64 through 1BurkeGives. This was the first event of its kind for BCUW. As we look to the future, we are excited to review feedback from the event and see how it might be done even better next time.”