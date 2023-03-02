Dozens of people have donated to a fundraiser started to help a local high school student through his recovery from injuries from a wreck Saturday.

Colten Dale, 18, was critically injured in a crash on Enola Road around 3 p.m., according to information previously released by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He was the only person injured in the crash, and was transported to an Asheville-area hospital for a serious head injury.

He still was hospitalized Thursday afternoon, according to social media updates posted by his mom, LaDonna. She asked for prayers for Colten in a post Thursday morning.

David Devine, who also is a senior at Patton, said he felt called to start a GoFundMe for Colten the night of the crash. Devine said he and Colten knew each other at school, but really got to know each other working together at Unix Packaging in Morganton.

“He’s just great to be around,” Devine said. “He’s just great to work with. He’d always make me laugh, he’d always be interesting to talk to. It’s definitely different without him here. It’s the first week I didn’t see him at work.”

He said it was clear to see the impact Colten has had on people’s lives based on the turnout at a prayer gathering Sunday at Patton High School. And since then, the GoFundMe started for Colten and his family has earned more than $4,000.

“It’s great to see the community just come together and help out,” Devine said.

He spoke about how great it was to see Caleb Logan, another Patton senior and football player, leading everyone in prayer Sunday.

Logan told The News Herald he’s known Colten for as long as he can remember.

“He always has been the kind of guy you can rely on in any situation,” Logan said. “There’s never been a doubt that Colten had my back on the field or off the field. Colten is one of the strongest people I know physically and mentally and has never been one to quit.”

Colten’s teammates call him Cowboy, a nickname their former coach Mark Duncan said was earned by his cowboy toughness. It’s that same toughness that will help him pull through, Logan said.

“That’s how I know he isn’t going to stop fighting,” Logan said. “That, and the fact that God has his hand in all of this. God is working in the life of Colten, the Dale family, and our community.”

Anyone interested in donating to help support Colten and his family, including his mom, LaDonna; dad, Jarrod; and little brother, Bryar, should visit https://gofund.me/b573995a.