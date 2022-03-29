Fundraiser to help organization prevent child abuse

CONOVER — The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is hosting its annual Denim and Diamonds fundraiser Saturday, April 9, at Main City Cellar Club in Hickory.

The fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. at the club on the lower level of Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar, 335 Main Ave. SW. The event will include live music, dinner, an auction and a raffle drawing for a 1.01 carat VVS1 Gemological Institute of America-certified loose diamond with a round brilliant cut, clarity VVS2, estimated at a $5,507 value.

“We have a huge selection of auction items,” Adrienne Opdyke, the center's executive director, said. “This is always a highlight of the evening. There are several pieces of beautiful jewelry, furniture and wonderful lamps, art and pottery pieces from local artist, beautiful baskets filled with items from local stores and so much more.”

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center builds a community dedicated to the prevention of, and the coordinated response to, child abuse and neglect; advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education; coordinates a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect; and reduces victim trauma.

Tickets for the event and access to the online auction can be found at denim22.givesmart.com.

For information about the center, visit catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.