Fundraiser to support domestic violence victims

A local business and organization are teaming up to help support victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Craft’d and the Morganton Cigar Club will host the inaugural “Morganton Kentucky Derby Party” from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Morganton Community House to benefit Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter serving Burke County. The event will include a dinner, live music, raffles, games and prizes.

The downtown Morganton business Craft’d, owned by Maryann Koziel, offers a variety of beer and wine by the glass or bottle and features handmade artisan crafts, according to its website. Koziel’s husband, Mark, is president of the Morganton Cigar Club.

“The Morganton Cigar Club is a group of folks who enjoy smoking a good cigar, along with good conversation,” Mark said. “The Cigar Club is who first thought of the Derby fundraiser and approached Craft’d to participate.”

Craft’d partnered with the club back in December to host the Snow Ball, a fundraiser benefitting Southmountain Children and Family Services.

“We were looking for another way to bring the community together,” Mark said. “Since we supported a children’s organization in December, we wanted to find an organization that supports women initiatives. We very quickly realized that Options could use the support. Options relies heavily on donated funds to fund operations.”

Options supports victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault by providing shelter, education and advocacy, according to its website.

Kristy Graf, executive director of Options, explained that the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the organization’s finances.

“Due to COVID-19, Options has not been able to host the Art of Chocolate (fundraiser) the last three years,” Graf said. “This has made a significant impact on our budget, as the demand for services has not declined.”

Craft’d and the Morganton Cigar Club thought a Kentucky Derby theme would be a fun opportunity for participants to dress up.

“The board of the Cigar Club have all been to fun dress up parties around the Derby,” Mark said. “During the Cigar events and through talking to customers at Craft’d, there was interest in some type of a dress up party. That’s what the Derby is – a chance to say hello to spring with fun outfits. And don’t forget the hats! There’s plenty of folks already working on their hats as we speak. Don’t want to dress up? That’s OK too. The race itself is less than a few minutes. But the friendships, community and awareness of Options will last a lifetime.”

The theme will be reflected in the buffet dinner of derby fare, and attendees are encouraged to dress up in their derby finery. Bottles of Collector’s Woodford Reserve 1L Derby Bottle Bourbon will be awarded for best dressed male and female, and for best hat.

“Unless you don’t like bourbon, (then) Craft’d will swap out a wine basket instead,” Mark said.

An open bar will be offered from 4-7 p.m., followed by a cash bar from 7-8 p.m.

Music will be performed by a four piece string band called The Woodshed Collective based in Charlotte and featuring Chip Whitfield on mandolin, Matt Bartels on guitar, Rob Kirby on banjo and Daniel Leich on the fiddle.

“From a common interest in bluegrass and Americana folk music, this group of musicians have grown together and craft a unique sound with a range of styles,” band member Daniel Leich said. “From fiddle tunes to popular sing-alongs, they celebrate the lively culture of Carolina music.”

Craft’d will sponsor a wine pull during the event. For a $25 donation, guests will have the opportunity to pull a numbered cork and win the corresponding numbered bottle of wine.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets for the Kentucky Derby party are $100 each, plus $3 for an online booking fee. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, April 30.

“It’s just going to be a really fun event -- a great way to meet others in the community, get dressed up and most importantly, come to support Options of Burke County,” Mark said. “We’re trying to raise as much as we can to help that organization.”

He’s hoping the event will raise awareness of the work of Options as well.

“We’ve already heard from several attendees that they weren’t aware of the incredibly important services that Options provides,” Mark said. “We hope that the support can continue well beyond the Derby event.”

To learn more about Options or to donate, visit optionsburkecounty.org.

"Please consider attending the Derby Party to support Options and the families we serve,” Graf said. “We hope to see you next year at the Art of Chocolate!"

To purchase tickets for the Morganton Kentucky Derby Party, visit https://bit.ly/38TkkA9. For more information on the fundraiser, visit craftd-nc.com or contact morgantoncigarclub@gmail.com.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.