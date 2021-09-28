Fundraiser yields record-breaking donations

HICKORY – The annual Headquarters Car Show to support Safe Harbor collected record breaking donations this year to benefit the nonprofit, which supports women in transition.

The show, held Sept. 18 in Granite Falls, raised more than $17,000 and featured more than 250 classic automobiles and partnered with more than 19 local sponsors.

Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, was so impressed last year with the overwhelming record breaking turnout at this event, that he challenged himself and his committee members to double last year’s efforts, which was no small task.

“Headquarters is more than just a car show,” Good said. “It’s 10 beautiful acres for families to come together and enjoy good food, music and fellowship, with the bonus of looking at classic cars. This event is held once a year and has benefited churches and other nonprofits in the past, and for the past two years, Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary. The powerful testimonies from the Whole Women residents at the car show really touched the hearts of all that attended this event, and really that’s why we chose to benefit Safe Harbor again this year.”