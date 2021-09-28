Fundraiser yields record-breaking donations

HICKORY – The annual Headquarters Car Show to support Safe Harbor collected record breaking donations this year to benefit the nonprofit, which supports women in transition.
The show, held Sept. 18 in Granite Falls, raised more than $17,000 and featured more than 250 classic automobiles and partnered with more than 19 local sponsors.
Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, was so impressed last year with the overwhelming record breaking turnout at this event, that he challenged himself and his committee members to double last year’s efforts, which was no small task.
“Headquarters is more than just a car show,” Good said. “It’s 10 beautiful acres for families to come together and enjoy good food, music and fellowship, with the bonus of looking at classic cars. This event is held once a year and has benefited churches and other nonprofits in the past, and for the past two years, Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary. The powerful testimonies from the Whole Women residents at the car show really touched the hearts of all that attended this event, and really that’s why we chose to benefit Safe Harbor again this year.”
All the net proceeds from the event went directly to Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit that provides support for women living in recovery, as well as transitional housing for women at risk of homelessness by providing a holistic approach. Christie Clary, Safe Harbor’s community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said she could not have been more pleased with the turnout this year.
“Working with Scott Good and the Headquarters Car Show committee the last two years, along with volunteers from the F3 Men's Group (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith), Granite Insurance, South Caldwell High School's Interact Club and ROTC, has been a highlight for me, as I have experienced the true spirit of loving others, giving back, serving and community exemplified with grace and humility,” Clary said. “I am humbled to work with such great groups of people!” A core group of Safe Harbor volunteers worked alongside the dedicated Headquarters Car Show committee members. In addition, the event had more than 112 volunteers that collectively served more than 900 hours to make the show possible.
All food and beverages were donated by Lowe’s Foods No. 245 Viewmont Store, Fresh Air Galaxy Grocery of Hickory, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Hickory, Flowers Baking Company of Newton, Walmart No. 4410 of Granite Falls, UTZ Chips, and McDonald’s Link Management.
Safe Harbor and the car show’s organizers would like to extend a special thanks to the local band Rust Bucket for providing the entertainment that helped to create a fun and lively atmosphere.
For more information about Safe Harbor, contact Dawn Hayden Conner at dconner@safeharbornc.org or 828-326-7233. For more information about Headquarters Car Show, contact Scott Good at rscottgood662gmail.com or 704-813-8981.