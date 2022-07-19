Fundraising efforts continue as mountain biking trail nears completion

Tucked under a canopy of trees alongside the Catawba River, crews have spent the last couple of months carving out Morganton’s next recreation feature.

A dedicated mountain biking and hiking trail that will run alongside the Catawba River Greenway between Catawba Meadows Park and the greenway’s Rockyford Access of N.C. 18/U.S. 64 is about halfway finished with about 2 miles of jumps and curves.

“It will kind of be an addition to the amenities that are already at Catawba Meadows, in a way where you can get a little bit secluded from the greenway and in nature around these big trees,” said Joseph Litaker, owner of China Grove-based Black Diamond Trail Designs.

His company is in charge of clearing the path for the new trail, a project initiated by Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina.

The conservation group already has raised more than $120,000 for the $200,000 project, according to the fundraiser page on the group’s website.

Crews so far have completed the most advanced portions of the trail, Litaker said, but the trails will be accessible for beginners and experts alike.

“The beginning of the park over toward the main facilities at Catawba Meadows will be more beginner friendly, adaptive cycle friendly and be a good place to start out if you’re just getting on a mountain bike or wanting to get in the woods on your bike,” Litaker said. “We see a lot of beach cruisers and different types of bikes on the greenway, and some of that trail will be accessible by those types of bikes. You don’t necessarily have to have a brand new bike to go out and ride those trails.”

The trails increase in difficulty the closer bikers get to the Rockyford Access, with the terrain getting rockier as they go along. Advanced bikers will be able to access a dedicated jump line from the Rockyford Access.

Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles in downtown Morganton, first approached Foothills Conservancy with the idea for mountain biking trails a few years ago.

“If you’re a hiker or you’re a kayaker or something, you always want to have options and you want to have places to go to explore,” Lowther said. “As a biker … (now) I’ve got a place that’s extremely close to me in town, that I can go ride and allows me to, if I have a busy day and I don’t have time to go the woods, I’ve got a place that’s close that I can go ride. It’s really just that, it’s having more options to my availability.

“It’s incredible, really.”

He said he hopes the trail will make it easier for those who aren’t able to get to the mixed-use trails outside of the city.

“The Lake James State Park trails have been there … but if you were to drive from downtown, or if you live on the other side of Burke, closer to Hickory, that’s a long drive, and it makes it hard for folks to get out and do stuff,” Lowther said.

He said he was one of about a dozen people who were able to check out the progress Litaker’s company has made on the trails this week.

“It’s really evident that their passion is in what they do because they did a phenomenal job,” Lowther said. “We had a blast for probably 30 minutes to an hour it seems like just doing laps on the jump line.”

Grayson Barnette, the marketing and communications coordinator for Foothills Conservancy, said the group still is looking for support from the community through donations, and plans to speak to the Morganton City Council at their Aug. 1 meeting about the city contributing to funding for the project.

“This is something that I think is going to have a lot of opportunity to grow in the future,” Barnette said. “Additions to our outdoor recreation economy that already exists here in Morganton, and we’re going to see that grow across, not only Burke County, but just this region … Morganton, in implementing these trails early on, combining mountain biking trails and multiuse access trails with existing greenway and existing infrastructure needs is really a great way to double the impact of this outdoor recreation economy in Morganton and Burke County, and just really stay ahead of the region on this.”

Anyone interested in more information on the project should visit foothillsconservancy.org/mtnbiketrail.