In 2022, the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists conducted a needs assessment focused on children from birth to age 18 and identified vaping as a significant issue. BYOP operates under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County.

The BYOP team awarded a $5,000 grant in May 2022 to the Burke Council on Alcoholism and Chemical Dependency (Burke Recovery). This grant was awarded to develop educational programs for Burke County Public Schools beginning in the fall of 2022 and continuing through 2023. The BYOP team was intentional about ensuring that programs would be delivered primarily in the middle schools in order to take a preventative approach to this issue.

Brandi Greer, executive director of Burke Recovery, has confirmed that vaping education programs have been delivered to all four ninth-grade classes at East Burke High School for a total of approximately 80 students. Additionally, they have presented 20-minute vaping presentations to two sixth-grade classes, two seventh-grade classes and two eighth-grade classes at East Burke Middle School, for a total of 162 students in health classes.

Burke Recovery is expected to present at Table Rock Middle School and Patton High School during the spring semester. Greer said this educational program equates to hundreds of students learning about the risks of vaping and nicotine abuse, addiction and how vaping affects the still maturing adolescent brain.

The BYOP team will measure the success of this grant with Burke Recovery to obtain the results of their programming at the end of the 2023 school year. For more information on BYOP, including its 2023 grant cycle, contact the CFBC at cfburkecounty.org or follow BYOP on Facebook.