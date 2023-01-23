Funds available for emergency food and shelter services

The Burke County United Way recently announced the availability of funds in the amount of $28,953 for Phase 40 through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Funds will be used to help provide supplemental funds to organizations providing shelter services (mass shelter, rent/mortgage, other shelter) in Burke County. The local board established shelter services as a priority area for this funding cycle based upon reporting for Burke County through the 211 Data Reports in December 2022.

Burke County nonprofits and faith-based and governmental organizations that provide shelter services within the intent of the program are eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. Local agencies may request a grant application for funds by contacting the Burke County United Way Office at 828-433-0681. The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The local board also established criteria for organizations providing mass shelter that includes mandated attendance at the monthly, local Balance of the State meetings. Additionally, preference will be given to organizations agreeing to enter and maintain client information into the Homeless Management Information System or comparable system. Training for HMIS will be made available.

Entities with questions regarding the available funding areas may contact the United Way office for more information. A local board will prioritize awarding of funds based upon county needs.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established March 24, 1983, with the signing of the "Jobs Stimulus Bill," Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a national board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, that consisted of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The EFSP was authorized under the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act (P.L. 100-77 signed into law July 24, 1987, since renamed the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and subsequently reauthorized under P.L. 100-628, signed into law Nov. 7, 1988). Since 1983, in its 40-year history, the EFSP will distribute more than $6 billion to more than 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.