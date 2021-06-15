Funeral arrangements for firefighter announced

NEBO — A longtime firefighter will be laid to rest Thursday at Victory Temple Full Gospel Church in McDowell County.

James Hensley, 50, who was a firefighter with Brendletown Fire and Rescue, was found dead at his home June 9. Hensley had participated in a department training event the day before, and as is protocol in North Carolina, his death is being processed as a line-of-duty death.

He left behind four children, according to his obituary, four grandchildren, three sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.

The fire department will provide honors for Hensley, including a procession from the fire station on U.S. 64 to Victory Temple in Nebo ahead of the funeral Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. Brad Browning, the public information officer for Burke County EMS, told The News Herald on Monday that the procession should arrive at the church by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Browning said Tuesday that fire personnel participating in the procession will be at the department by 12:30 p.m. Thursday, with the procession set to begin as soon as everyone is in position.