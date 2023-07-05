Burke United Christian Ministries is no longer under a six-month deadline to move out of its current location in downtown Morganton.

In January, Burke Charitable Properties, which owns the Mission Station currently housing BUCM, gave the agency six months' notice of its intention to sell the building. According to BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton, she has been informed by BCP that the January notice has been “withdrawn with no current effect.”

While the initial July deadline has been withdrawn, it is still unclear exactly what the ministry’s future in the property will look like in the long term. Horton said BUCM is still under a month-to-month lease and BCP Board Chair Doug Setzer told The News Herald he is still working to help BUCM find a new location.

“The only thing I know right now is that we’re just still trying to find them a place to go,” he said. “We’re in conversations with the city and county trying to find them a place.”

Setzer said he could not comment further on the current situation as he has missed “the last several board meetings” due to health issues.

For Horton, staying in the building long term would be optimal. She said while there are other buildings the organization has considered, including the old Food Lion building at 576 E. Fleming Drive, moving would present a major challenge for the organization.

“It’s not just a move. It’s trying to make sure people know where to get the services,” she said. “It’s all of our things will have to move – we ran $30,000 worth of cable through this building. These aren’t just simple things that we can just take that out of the walls.”

She said the financial burden of renovating a new property to meet the needs of the ministry would put a huge financial burden on the organization.

“For us to get into the old Food Lion building would be somewhere between $5 and 6 million,” Horton said. “On the outside the building looks great, but it still has to be updated so we can work in it ...

“If there was some perfect scenario where BUCM could move to another location without completely killing us, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. The thing is there’s not another suitable building that we don’t have to completely update and spend millions of dollars on.”