Gallery moves annual competition online, calls for entries

VALDESE — The Rock School Arts Foundation invites amateur and professional artists 18 and older to enter an original, never-shown artwork in its 33rd annual Open Art Competition.
Eligible artworks must be two-dimensional be in oil, watercolor, mixed-media, pastel or acrylic or be graphic works.
Allan Butt, an award-winning artist from Charlotte, will judge the competition.
Prizes will be awarded for winners of the competition:
» First-place: $500
» Second-place: $200
» Third-place: $100
The public will have the opportunity to vote online for the People’s Choice Award ($50) from Sept. 5-11.
Winners will be notified before the opening day of the exhibition, which will be available online starting Saturday, Sept. 5.
The entry fee is $10 for foundation members and $15 for nonmembers. Payment can be made online at the “Schedule Drop-Off/Pick-Up Link” on the foundation’s website or in person at the time of the artist’s appointment. The foundation will accept cash (exact change required) or check (make payable to “Rock School Arts Foundation”).
Receiving artwork will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 10-13, at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Drop-off is by appointment, and artists must enter at the back of the building. Pick-up will be Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21. Artists can sign up for a pickup time when they choose a drop-off time.
The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Aug. 12.
For information or to apply, visit www.rockschoolartgalleries.com and click on “33rd Annual Open Art Competition.”
