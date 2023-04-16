The warmer weather and overwintered weeds encroaching on my garden beds are impolite nudges that it’s time to get out in the yard and plant some herbs and vegetables to enjoy this year.

I like the idea of growing my own food, but in practice, I’m not very good at it. I get busy and the weeds get overgrown, the plants don’t get watered often enough and dry up on the vine, and the wild critters devour more than their share of the harvest. It’s just so much work and expense for what seems so little a reward.

That’s why I laughed out loud when I read an article my friend and Morganton Writers’ Group member Maggie McKinney wrote called “Gardening — How I learned to survive it.” I don’t think I’ve ever resonated with a sentiment more.

I came across the article while going through News Herald editions from the early 1980s to take Throwback Thursday photos. I read on to find out what Maggie’s experience of gardening was like back then.

Maggie described the mixed blessing of the bumper crop, sharing how she spent countless hours during the summer shelling, stringing and packaging beans for the freezer and finding new ways to use zucchini. She got desperate one time and made zucchini popsicles that “even the dog wouldn’t eat.” Still, I appreciate her ingenuity.

I’m not a good enough gardener to have a bumper crop of anything except the hundreds of pears we get from the pear tree we inherited on our property that keeps me canning through much of July and August. I also stock up on tomatoes at the farmers’ market in the fall to make several batches of ketchup for the freezer, but there’s only so much a freezer can hold.

Plus, I haven’t figured out how to actually measure how much ketchup I consume, so I just kept making ketchup and freezing it last year to ensure I wouldn’t run out before tomatoes came back in season. I just checked the freezer and realized I still have 33 1-cup portions of ketchup to eat in about five months. Hmmm … wonder if I could convince my husband to eat a ketchup popsicle?

Apparently Maggie had this same problem one year and had to throw away 10 packages of frozen green beans.

“You’ll never know the relief I felt as I vowed to never freeze another bean,” she said.

Maggie also pointed out the cost of gardening, factoring in equipment such as a rototiller and fencing, as well as fertilizer and sprayers. I’ve only recently begun composting, so I still have to buy bags and bags of soil if I want to grow my own food. We finally put a fence up around our garden last year to great expense, only to have deer and windstorms periodically knock parts of it down. Sometimes it really is cheaper to purchase produce at the farmers’ market, which comes with the added bonus of supporting local farmers.

There’s also the great amount of time one spends working in the garden. People who are actually good at gardening talk about the joy of getting out in nature and enjoying the landscape, but for me, it seems more like an expedition into a menacing jungle. We’ve had copperheads and black widow spiders visit our property, so I feel like I have to constantly be on the lookout for the next venomous threat potentially lurking in those weeds or under that bush. And no matter what I spray on myself, apparently I am a walking mosquito buffet.

What’s worse is the poison ivy — it just seems to pop up in random places, including our garden beds. I’m so sensitive to poison ivy I still have a scar from the last time I had a brush with some. I make my husband go on poison ivy patrol every time I get ready to weed, just in case.

But both Maggie and I found peace in our own way with this oftentimes onerous task. Maggie noted that gardens can be educational. I never really thought of it that way, but then I remembered the few times young neighbors wandered into our yard to ask me what I was doing, and I showed them what different herb and vegetable plants look and taste like. Apparently one little girl had never eaten chives before and was really excited to try them.

Maggie also praised the superior taste of home-grown produce, which is the main reason I try to grow food every year. The taste really is incomparable to “jet-lagged” supermarket produce and makes it every bit worth the trouble to grow them. Produce shopping in the garden is much more fun and convenient.

But what I really appreciate most about gardening is the symbol of renewal that comes every spring. After I get the winter weeds cleared out in that first garden workday, I savor the sight of perennial herbs and overwintered carrots and leeks in all their lush green splendor. They remind me that inhospitable conditions and trying times can’t stop the impulse to grow and thrive.