Gas prices shoot past $3 per gallon

“Price increases stemming from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated, as supply (and) demand imbalances are only gradually resolved,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at consulting firm Oxford Economics, in the AP report. “While we share the (Federal Reserve’s) view that this isn’t the start of an upward wage-price spiral, we look for inflation to remain persistently above 3% through mid-2022.”

The Gas Buddy mobile application on Thursday showed prices in Burke County that ranged from $2.84 per gallon at the Royal Mart on Lenoir Road up to $3.14 per gallon at Three-Way Supply on N.C. Highway 126. The most commonly reported price was the second-highest, with seven stores reporting in at $3.09 per gallon including the BP on Jamestown Road, Brendletown Grocery and Country Crossroads on U.S. Highway 64, Exxon stations on Bethel Road and North Green Street, the Shell on South Sterling Street and the Space on N.C. Highway 181.

Other stations reporting in at under $3 per gallon were the Walnut Hollow store on U.S. Highway 64 at $2.89, the Tobacco Barn on Old N.C. Highway 18 at $2.94, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street at $2.97, the Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive at $2.98, and the Ingles Gas Express and Quality Plus on Carbon City Road and the Speedway on West Union Street at $2.99.