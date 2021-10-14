Gas prices shoot past $3 per gallon

Gasoline prices recently soared above $3 per gallon locally and elsewhere, with inflation and crude oil production levels to blame, according to some outlets.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that inflation levels have risen 5.4% over one year ago with “tangled” supply lines creating the havoc, pushing the annual increase in the consumer price index to a 13-year high in recent months.
Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association on Monday reported a 5% rise in crude oil prices as OPEC chose not to up production.
Both are described as lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its big economic impact.
AAA said North Carolina’s average price has reached its highest daily point since October 2014.
“A major factor for the recent increase in gas prices is crude oil,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA, in a release. “It typically accounts for 50-60% of the price at the pump and last week’s decision by OPEC to not increase production only further exacerbated the upward movement for crude oil prices.”
The AP reports the inflation issues could stick around for several more months, a timeline that could keep prices high through the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as the first half of 2022.
“Price increases stemming from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated, as supply (and) demand imbalances are only gradually resolved,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at consulting firm Oxford Economics, in the AP report. “While we share the (Federal Reserve’s) view that this isn’t the start of an upward wage-price spiral, we look for inflation to remain persistently above 3% through mid-2022.”
The Gas Buddy mobile application on Thursday showed prices in Burke County that ranged from $2.84 per gallon at the Royal Mart on Lenoir Road up to $3.14 per gallon at Three-Way Supply on N.C. Highway 126. The most commonly reported price was the second-highest, with seven stores reporting in at $3.09 per gallon including the BP on Jamestown Road, Brendletown Grocery and Country Crossroads on U.S. Highway 64, Exxon stations on Bethel Road and North Green Street, the Shell on South Sterling Street and the Space on N.C. Highway 181.
Other stations reporting in at under $3 per gallon were the Walnut Hollow store on U.S. Highway 64 at $2.89, the Tobacco Barn on Old N.C. Highway 18 at $2.94, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street at $2.97, the Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive at $2.98, and the Ingles Gas Express and Quality Plus on Carbon City Road and the Speedway on West Union Street at $2.99.
The overall Burke County average gas price as reported by Gas Buddy on Thursday was $3.04 per gallon and the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area had an average of $3.09.
Gas Buddy reported a North Carolina state average of $3.07 per gallon, which was 1.1 cents higher than Wednesday, 3.1 cents higher than one week ago, 14 cents higher than the month before and $1.08 more than this time last year.
For more petroleum analysis information from Gas Buddy, visit gasbuddy.com. To see more from AAA, go to aaa.com.
Christopher Rugaber of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.