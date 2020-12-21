Gas prices surge ahead of Christmas holiday

Gasoline prices have risen sharply in the past week, but not for the reason many people might think, according to GasBuddy.
The petroleum analysis website says the spike in fuel costs is not due to upcoming change in the White House, but rather the decline of the U.S. dollar and newfound optimism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The uptick was the highest in nine months, since the onset of the virus in the U.S.
“The sudden spike in gas prices last week was brought on by a continued rise in the price of oil, which jumped last week to nearly $50 per barrel, the highest we've seen since March when prices collapsed due to COVID-19,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a release. "While last week's gas price surge isn't likely to repeat this week, it could be a sign of things to come in the year ahead.
“A weakening U.S. dollar and vaccine optimism continued to push oil higher last week, along with stock markets. While some are wrongly pointing to the coming shift in the White House as driving up prices, I can assure motorists that what we're seeing has nothing to do with such a change and everything to do with market optimism that demand will rise, and the weaker dollar which makes oil cheaper to anyone holding non-dollar currencies, putting upward pressure on demand.”
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices in North Carolina rose 6.8 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.04 across a survey of 6,092 gas stations the state Monday. The report said gas prices are 13.2 cents per gallon higher in N.C. than one month ago, but 36.4 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.
The average price for gas in Burke County as reported by GasBuddy on Monday was $1.96 per gallon, while the average across the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area was $2.09.
Price checks
The GasBuddy mobile application on Monday showed the lowest price in Burke County was found at Tobacco Barn at 401 Old N.C. Highway 18 in Morganton, where the price was $1.78 per gallon — a figure that matched the lowest price across the entire state, according to the GasBuddy report.
At the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street, the price was $1.82 per gallon. The Quality Plus on Carbon City Road was at $1.85, the Ingles Gas Express on Carbon City Road was at $1.92 and three stations — the Gate on North Green Street, the Speedway on West Union Street and the Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive — were at $1.95 per gallon.
Support Local Journalism
The highest price in the area on Monday was $2.05 per gallon at four different stores — the BP on Jamestown Road, the Exxon on North Green Street, the Marathon on East Fleming Drive and the Space on N.C. Highway 181.
GasBuddy’s report said the most expensive fuel price in the state on Monday was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.31 from the cheapest mark.
Historically in N.C. at this time of year, gas prices averaged $2.40 per gallon in 2019, $2.20 in 2018, $2.31 in 2017, $2.19 in 2016, $1.96 in 2015, $2.43 in 2014, $3.23 in 2013, $3.22 in 2012, $3.23 in 2011, and $2.92 in 2010.
Nationally, gas prices have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21 per gallon Monday, GasBuddy said. The national average is up 9.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The U.S. average for Dec. 21 over past years was $2.55 in 2019, $2.34 in 2018, $2.44 in 2017, $2.26 in 2016, $1.99 in 2015, $2.39 in 2014, $3.23 in 2013, $3.23 in 2012, $3.20 in 2011 and $2.97 in 2010.
Driving plans
A news release from AAA last week said that at least 34 million fewer Americans than normal are expected to travel this Christmas due to public health concerns and travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though that expected decline equals a 29% dip, AAA said as many as 84.5 million Americans still may travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.
AAA’s report said that in North Carolina, the total number of projected holiday travelers is down nearly 30% — a decline of almost 1.1 million travelers and a significant cutback compared to 2019. South Carolina’s decline is roughly 480,000 travelers compared to 2019.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That won’t be the case this year,” Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas, said in the release. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
AAA says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges Americans not to travel for the holiday, warning that travel increases their chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. For those who make the decision to travel, it is important to understand the risks involved and take steps to keep yourself and others safe, AAA says.
AAA suggests travelers seek the advice of a trusted adviser and refer to AAA’s online COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and triptik.aaa.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions and to help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along the travel route.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.