GasBuddy predicts $3 per gallon average by May

“A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began. I predict the national average now has 70% odds of reaching $3 per gallon, a level not seen since 2014, primarily due to OPEC’s opposition to raising oil production.”

According to GasBuddy, the last time the national average reached the $3 per gallon threshold was more than 2,300 days ago on Oct. 10, 2014. It also got close in 2018, when the national average reached $2.97 per gallon. The report also notes that as vaccines have spread country to country, demand for oil has “rebounded notably.”

GasBuddy also notes that U.S. production also has been cut drastically after the pandemic curbed demand and pushed oil companies to lose billions of dollars, costing thousands of jobs in the oil sector in the process.

On the political front, the report adds: “It is worth noting that of President (Joe) Biden’s recent decisions to rescind the Keystone XL pipeline and end approval of new leases on federal land, neither of those is playing a role in today’s rising oil prices: there is no shortage of pipeline capacity and U.S. producers aren’t racing to install new rigs on federal land, since some existing wells remain shut down, it would make little sense for companies to look to purchase new leases to drill.”