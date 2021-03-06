GasBuddy predicts $3 per gallon average by May

Unfortunately for motorists, the recent spike in fuel costs looks likely to continue.
Petroleum analysis outlet GasBuddy is predicting a 70% chance of $3 per gallon average gasoline costs nationally by late May’s Memorial Day holiday, citing continued production cuts by OPEC as the reason.
According to a GasBuddy press release, OPEC’s Thursday meeting closed with no meaningful increase in oil production. The report says 2020’s large oil production cuts largely will be maintained, with only Russia (130,000) and Kazakhstan (20,000) granted exemptions to raise oil production totaling 150,000 barrels per day.
GasBuddy reports the inactivity — an early-pandemic cut of about 10 million barrels per day that has not been lifted — has risen crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2019, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil approaching a price of $65 per barrel, for example.
“The outcome of (Friday’s) OPEC meeting lends to a running of the bulls in oil markets, as global oil demand rebounds amidst recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic while OPEC, which controls a third of global production, balks at the recovery and maintains extreme production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the release. “Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise, should global demand continue to recover.
“A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began. I predict the national average now has 70% odds of reaching $3 per gallon, a level not seen since 2014, primarily due to OPEC’s opposition to raising oil production.”
According to GasBuddy, the last time the national average reached the $3 per gallon threshold was more than 2,300 days ago on Oct. 10, 2014. It also got close in 2018, when the national average reached $2.97 per gallon. The report also notes that as vaccines have spread country to country, demand for oil has “rebounded notably.”
GasBuddy also notes that U.S. production also has been cut drastically after the pandemic curbed demand and pushed oil companies to lose billions of dollars, costing thousands of jobs in the oil sector in the process.
On the political front, the report adds: “It is worth noting that of President (Joe) Biden’s recent decisions to rescind the Keystone XL pipeline and end approval of new leases on federal land, neither of those is playing a role in today’s rising oil prices: there is no shortage of pipeline capacity and U.S. producers aren’t racing to install new rigs on federal land, since some existing wells remain shut down, it would make little sense for companies to look to purchase new leases to drill.”
According to GasBuddy’s fuel insights webpage, Burke County’s average cost on Friday afternoon was $2.51 per gallon. Caldwell County’s price was the same, Catawba’s average was $2.55 and Alexander stood at $2.48.
The GasBuddy mobile application heading into the weekend reported local prices ranging between $2.35 per gallon and $2.59. That cheapest price was found at the Royal Mart Citgo on Lenoir Road, and was followed by a pair of stores at $2.39 per gallon — the Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street.
An additional three stations were at $2.42 per gallon, including the Speedway on West Union Street, the Ingles Gas Express on Carbon City Road and the Gate on North Green. The Quality Plus on Carbon City was at $2.43 per gallon, and the Southern Star on N.C. Highway 181 had a price of $2.45 per gallon.
On the upper end of the range at $2.59 per gallon were the BP on Main Street West in Valdese and the New Salem General Store on U.S. Highway 64. The BP on Jamestown Road and the Salem Express on Salem Road both had a price of $2.57 per gallon.
For more information from GasBuddy, visit gasbuddy.com or download the mobile app.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.