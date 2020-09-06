GasBuddy projects lowest Labor Day prices since ’04

Good news has arrived for those traveling this Labor Day: Petroleum analysis outlet GasBuddy projects the holiday will see the lowest fuel prices in more than a decade.
A report published by GasBuddy ahead of the holiday weekend predicted a national average of $2.19 per gallon this Labor Day, the lowest mark for the late-summer holiday since 2004’s $1.82 mark and 37 cents per gallon lower than 2019.
The good gasoline news for drivers may not stop with holiday, either.
“Our petroleum analysts say that with Hurricane Laura now behind us and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” the report said. “This will be the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2004, closing out an incredible summer at the pump with the most stable and lowest overall price from Memorial Day to Labor Day since 2004 as well.
“For drivers like us, the good news doesn’t end with Labor Day: Gas prices are likely to continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand. We also switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks, bringing prices down even further, as it is less expensive to refine.”
This year’s $2.19 average is just lower than Labor Day 2016’s mark of $2.20. Other holiday prices this past decade include $2.67 in 2010, $3.66 in 2011, $3.83 in 2012, $3.59 in 2013, $3.43 in 2014, $2.42 in 2015, $2.64 in 2017, $2.79 in 2018, and $2.56 in 2019, GasBuddy says.
Locally, despite a jump that corresponded with the impact of Laura last week, prices remain lower than the national average. GasBuddy’s Fuel Insights website reported Friday morning that the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area average was $2.15 per gallon, and the Burke County average was $2.04.
Prices reported from local gas stations on the GasBuddy mobile appl ranged from $1.91 per gallon at the Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street to $2.14 at Three-Way Supply on N.C. Highway 126. Three gas stations had prices of $1.95 reported, and five more came in at $1.99.
Of the 27 local gas stations with prices reported on the mobile app on Friday, the average was $2.02.
The GasBuddy report said that despite COVID-19 concerns, 60% of Americans are planning to travel this holiday, citing a report by Cars.com. That report said that of those planning to travel, 88% are planning to drive.
GasBuddy offered a few tips for travelers to stay safe and save money. People are encouraged to research state travel restrictions and guidelines. GasBuddy notes that many states have additional steps drivers need to take when traveling through or visiting due to the pandemic.
For more information from GasBuddy, visit gasbuddy.com or download the GasBuddy mobile app.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
