Gastonia woman aims to bring prom to deaf students

GASTONIA -- An hour's drive may separate Gastonia from Morganton, but a local woman hopes Gaston County residents will get behind her nonprofit's effort to help 40 deaf high school students create their own prom.

Starr Clinton started Nita's Silent Hands after witnessing how her deaf mother struggled to communicate in a hearing world. Now she wants others to get behind her effort to help students at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton to hold a prom.

“This would be really special and we want to support the school in any way that we can,” said Clinton.

Clinton, 31, started her nonprofit in 2018 with the intent to bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf communities. She wants Gaston County residents to support a venture called, Project Limitless, where 40 students at North Carolina School for the Deaf want to create their own prom.

“It’s called Project Limitless because we want the students to know that there’s nothing that they can’t do,” said Clinton. “They can have opportunities like everyone else.”

The students are leading the prom planning and we just want anyone to help out in any way that they can, Clinton added.