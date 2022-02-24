'Gathering of the People' celebrates 20 years of local Black history

“In 2018, we made special arrangements to hold the meeting off-site, at the remaining structure that was part of the old Olive Hill High School on West Concord Street, because ‘Remembering Olive Hill’ was the topic,” Johnston said. “It was like a high school reunion!”

She reflected on the success of the program.

“The Gathering of the People has grown to be one of the largest programs, and certainly the longest-running program that the library offers,” Johnston said. “Some years, we’ve hosted as many as about 185 people in the library for the annual program.”

Local resident Ola Caldwell, who helped with the event in years past, is thankful the program continues to be well received.

“I was pleased that the Gathering of the People focused on the rich African American history in our Burke County community,” Caldwell said. “With every effort made to include and highlight the legacy of African Americans in our country, we inch a little closer to truly embracing the reality that African American history is really American history.”

Fleming expressed gratitude for Tapp and McIntosh’s dedication to preserve and highlight that history.

“Aunt Lillian, along with Nettie McIntosh, were true historians and did much to preserve Morganton’s African American past by collecting oral histories and various artifacts for Morganton’s museum (History Museum of Burke County),” Fleming said. “These two ladies provided the foundation for Black History Month over the last 20 years. They have now become a central part of the history they worked so hard to preserve. I think they were an inspiration to my generation, and through current programs, will continue to inspire future generations.”

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.