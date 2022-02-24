'Gathering of the People' celebrates 20 years of local Black history

Twenty years ago, some local residents partnered with the Burke County Public Library to create an annual Black History Month celebration that has grown into a meaningful experience for many in the community.
Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the library, is commemorating the 20th presentation of the “Gathering of the People” by looking back at all the programs that have showcased various aspects of local Black history over the years.
“This year’s Black history program at the library will be offered online,” Johnston said. “The program will be a video retrospective, detailing how our Black history programs got started and reviewing all past programs, in a condensed format.”
The virtual presentation will air at 1 p.m. Sunday on the “Burke County Public Library” Facebook page. The library will post a link to the video at bcpls.org.
Johnston recalled how the program started.
“I have considered Nettie McIntosh, an influential teacher and historian, to have been the main influence in the production of our early Black history events, due to her involvement in the 1996 exhibit at the Burke County courthouse, ‘In the Shadow of Table Rock,’ and the preparation of the book, ‘The History of African-Americans in Burke County, North Carolina,’” Johnston said. “She was also an editor and major contributor to the book, ‘Heritage of Burke County, Vol. II,’ published in 2001 by the Burke County Historical Society. She was instrumental in soliciting history, articles and photographs from the Black community for inclusion in the book. She was one of the planners of the first Black history program at the library.”
McIntosh met with former NC Room curator Gale Benfield on Sept. 16, 2002, along with NC Room assistant Dottie Ervin and Dr. John Fleming, to discuss holding a special program at the library to present a memorial plaque in memory of Lillian Fleming Tapp to the NC Room for her contribution to Burke County history.
“Lillian Fleming Tapp was my aunt,” Fleming said. “She literally helped raise me and my brother and sister. She sparked my interest in history in talking about Tamishan, our African relative, who convinced his slave master, Waightstill Avery, to allow him to return to his native land. She used furniture in the home or grave markers in the cemetery to teach us about our family history. Aunt Lillian contributed much to my interest in history and my becoming a historian, and later a museum director.”
Fleming is the immediate past director in residence at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, and has led other prominent museums and history programs throughout his career, according to his biography. He contributed personal materials, such as papers and books, to the NC Room at the Sept. 2002 meeting and planned to send family histories of the Fleming and Hennessee families to be included in the family files in the NC Room.
They decided, as part of the presentation, that Fleming would share information from his upcoming memoir about growing up in Burke County, “A Summer Remembered,” and that his wife, Dr. Barbara Fleming, would share excerpts from her mystery novel, “Hot Stones, Cold Death.”
The first Gathering of the People took place Feb. 9, 2003, sponsored by the library, the Burke County Historical Society and the Burke County branch of the NAACP, with help from the Burke County Genealogical Society, the Burke County Historical Society, the Xi Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority and Hickory Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“Barbara and I were pleased to participate in one of the early programs,” Fleming said. “It was an excellent opportunity for Barbara to talk about and promote her murder mystery series about a Black DC detective. The series takes place in Washington, which at the time was 70% percent African Americans. The demographics have changed dramatically, with African Americans now constituting less than 50% percent of the population. So, in one sense, her books are now reflections of a historic period in time.
“The Morganton library did an excellent job in promoting the program. I think the library’s main hall was packed with participants. They were not only interested in hearing Barbara’s book reading, but also in seeing the wonderful Black History Month display organized by the library.”
The program turned into an annual celebration, taking place the last Sunday of February at the Morganton branch of the library, depending on availability of speakers.
“In 2018, we made special arrangements to hold the meeting off-site, at the remaining structure that was part of the old Olive Hill High School on West Concord Street, because ‘Remembering Olive Hill’ was the topic,” Johnston said. “It was like a high school reunion!”
She reflected on the success of the program.
“The Gathering of the People has grown to be one of the largest programs, and certainly the longest-running program that the library offers,” Johnston said. “Some years, we’ve hosted as many as about 185 people in the library for the annual program.”
Local resident Ola Caldwell, who helped with the event in years past, is thankful the program continues to be well received.
“I was pleased that the Gathering of the People focused on the rich African American history in our Burke County community,” Caldwell said. “With every effort made to include and highlight the legacy of African Americans in our country, we inch a little closer to truly embracing the reality that African American history is really American history.”
Fleming expressed gratitude for Tapp and McIntosh’s dedication to preserve and highlight that history.
“Aunt Lillian, along with Nettie McIntosh, were true historians and did much to preserve Morganton’s African American past by collecting oral histories and various artifacts for Morganton’s museum (History Museum of Burke County),” Fleming said. “These two ladies provided the foundation for Black History Month over the last 20 years. They have now become a central part of the history they worked so hard to preserve. I think they were an inspiration to my generation, and through current programs, will continue to inspire future generations.”
