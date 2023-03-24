An expansion that’s expected to bring 78 new jobs to Morganton and an investment of up to $94 million got underway Thursday afternoon, and it doesn’t sound like things will be slowing down for the company any time soon.

Officials from Gerresheimer Glass gathered with local officials at the company’s plant on Wamsutta Mill Road to celebrate breaking ground on an expansion of the company’s Morganton location.

Dietmar Siemssen, the company’s CEO, said Gerresheimer produces packaging for anything from insulin to inhalers and auto-injectors for medicine.

Perhaps what the company has gotten the most publicity for locally, though, has been its production of the vials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

An August press release from the company said investment for the Morganton expansion could be as high as $94 million, with up to $66 million of that funding coming from BARDA – Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority – to help bolster the country’s response to current and future public health emergencies.

“There are not many companies out there that can ramp up production at that speed and actually deliver a necessary quality,” Siemssen said. “There’s actually only three companies out there, and we take the biggest portion.”

He said this expansion will set the Morganton plant up for the future of production, including something they call ready-to-use vials. Those vials come washed, sterilized and pre-packed to make the filling process easier for the customer.

Beyond that, their packaging gets the drugs needed to treat or prevent different diseases from the pharmaceutical company and to the customers in a safe way, Siemssen said. Drugs can be finicky and have different sensitivities, like temperatures and light. It makes designing packaging for the drugs a game of complexities.

“Our motto, ‘Innovating for a Better Life,’ is pretty relevant,” Siemssen said. “What we do is we really improve the life of the patient. It’s nice to have a drug somewhere, but if the drug is somewhere you have to bring it to the patient and into the patient.”

Siemssen said the Morganton plant has been an important base for the company, and they had been discussing how to further its growth for a while when the BARDA funding became available.

“The support we actually got from BARDA. In the end, what are they doing?” Siemssen said. “They’re securing certain volumes for, maybe this pandemic is over, but for potential next pandemics. They’re securing content of supplies in the country. That’s why it was pretty logic to have one of the American plants for that, and that is Morganton.”

This likely won’t be the last expansion for Gerresheimer in Morganton either, he said.

Today, Morganton’s plant has a little less than 200 employees, Siemssen said. This expansion, which is expected to take about two years, will bring that to about 300 when it’s finished.

He said in the coming years, he believes that number could more than double.

This expansion further solidifies the company’s commitment to the county, said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

“This expansion’s another commitment for our county and we’re excited to work with them moving forward,” Mulwee said. “As a county, we always remain laser-focused on job creation, for all jobs, but especially jobs that are highly skilled, highly paid and have great benefits, which these jobs do.”

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told The News Herald working with already existing businesses is a key element to economic development.

“They’re your legacy, and that’s where, most of the time, your growth comes from,” Wood said. “And for a company that’s been here as long as Gerresheimer has, it’s just really good to see them expanding and bringing more people onto their payroll.”

Gerresheimer’s roots in Morganton go back decades, though it has been known by different names throughout its years here. When Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy first started working for the city in the 1990s, it was known as Kimble Glass.

“It’s super exciting and fantastic,” Sandy said. “It is extremely rewarding … It’s somebody that’s been here, that’s been a part of the community, and that, to me, is always sweeter than even a new industry.”

The city and Burke County are partnering to cover the administrative costs for a $500,000 building reuse grant for the project, which was formally announced in December.

But this expansion has been in the works for about two years, said Jim Baldwin, Gerresheimer’s vice president of process optimization.

When finished, the new 80,000-square-foot building will be a warehouse to store finished goods, along with a front office to house a conference room and a showroom for all of Gerresheimer’s products. That will open the door for the company to bring their customers here to see what products could be the best solution for them. There also will be some renovations in the existing building, Baldwin said.

“Right now we see an empty field,” Baldwin said. “I’ve been coming here for over 25 years, and it’s always been that empty field, and now we’re changing the landscape … it’ll be a major opportunity and a major change for this end of town.”

Baldwin got his start with the company years ago and has climbed the ladder since. He said when he made his first trip to Morganton to help with an earlier expansion, he told his wife they had to figure out a way to end up here.

He’s not the only one with connections to the city. Siemssen’s background in engineering saw him get started in the automotive industry.

“The Continental facility was the first ABS facility I set up when I was a very young engineer,” he said.

He said he’s found his strengths to be in helping companies grow, and that’s how he ended up at Gerresheimer.

“I took the approach to say, how can we significantly grow the company?” Siemssen said. “How can we really work on this and really improve the life of the patients?

“The purpose in the automotive industry is easy. You say hey, we’ll make the cars cooler, more safe. But it’s really different in this pharma-health care industry. You really improve the life of the patient, so the purpose is actually really strong.”

He said the company already has grown by about 50%, and likely will double in the coming years – with Morganton one of the areas where this growth will be clear.

“You’ll see growth in terms of sales, but you’ll see transformation in terms of we go into higher value products,” Siemssen said. “More value to the customers, more value to the patients, which means we have to upgrade not only the number of lines, the capacity, but we have to upgrade the skillset of the people, their capabilities.”