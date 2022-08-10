Gerresheimer to expand its Morganton plant, hire new workers

A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.

Gerresheimer AG said it plans to increase its annual production capacity at its Morganton facility. The company provides health care and beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, and will increase its interchangeable Type 1 vials and Gx Elite Glass Vials capability.

As part of the expansion plan, the Morganton facility will be enlarged by the installation of new vial forming lines and a new warehouse. The investment will mean the company will hire additional employees and create new offices as part of the expansion plan, according to a release from the company.

The Gerresheimer Glass plant is on Wamsutta Mill Road in Morganton. The company has been a major supplier to Pfizer for its medication vials that are shipped all over the world. That includes its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said it is committed to sourcing the vast majority of its raw materials from U.S. domestic suppliers in order to enhance the levels of responsiveness, dependability, quality and domestic supply chain integration. Gerresheimer is furthermore incorporating sustainable design principles to implement energy efficiency measures, comply with storm water management requirements and reduce waste for the upgrades and expansion, according to the release.

The company’s investments will rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S., a release said. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with contracting support from the Department of Defense, a release from the company said. It will expand Gerresheimer’s capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has agreed to provide up to approximately $66 million to Gerresheimer AG for the project. The project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the release said.

The investment is part of Gerresheimer’s global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process, the release said.

With the agreement, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s financing, with contracting support from the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the Army Contracting Command, will strengthen the capabilities in the U.S. to respond to current and future public health emergencies, the release said.

The vials can be used in vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and others. This expansion of the facility will further strengthen Gerresheimer’s leading market position in best-in-class elite vials, the release said.

“Gerresheimer is honored to support the U.S. government in strengthening its pharmaceutical supply chain for current and future healthcare emergencies,” said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “The agreement confirms our role as a supplier of system critical products, such as pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions and drug delivery systems for the healthcare sector. This investment follows our strategy process formula G and accelerates our growth in this important market.”