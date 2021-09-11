Get a shot or get tested for MerleFest

MerleFest is back after a 16-month hiatus.

The music festival on the campus of Wilkes Community College was canceled in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers decided to skip this past April in favor of September in hopes that the pandemic conditions would be much better.

MerleFest will still be one of the best places in the whole wide world for music and memories, but the pandemic surge has compelled some restrictions.

So it is that this year, everybody at MerleFest will have two wristbands — one for admission and the other for wellness. The requirement won’t stop the music. Every performing and activity venue will be up and running as usual beginning Thursday afternoon and all day Friday through Sunday, beginning with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, who kick off the festival Thursday, to Melissa Etheridge, who closes the event Sunday.

All stages will be bustling with music, energy and fun.

But read on. If you haven’t got your shot, you can get one free at MerleFest.