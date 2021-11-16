Gift bulbs keep on blooming

Keep spring flowering bulb gardens in a cool, bright location to extend their bloom time. Once the plants are done blooming, you can add them to the compost pile.

For those that prefer to enjoy them a second season and beyond, provide some post-flowering care. Remove the faded flowers and move the container to a sunny window. Keep watering thoroughly whenever the top few inches of soil begin to dry. Pour off any excess water that collects in the saucer to prevent root rot and apply a dilute solution of any flowering houseplant fertilizer.

Once the leaves turn yellow and die, or the soil in the garden warms and the danger of frost has passed, you can move them into the garden. Tulips and hyacinths perform best in sunny areas with well-drained soils. These two bulbs tend to flourish for a year or two and then produce few or no flowers. Keep that in mind as you plan for the future.

Daffodils and grape hyacinths will grow in sun or shade and a variety of soil types. These tend to be long lived as they grow and spread over time.

It may be two years before you have flowers, but it’s a great way to extend the enjoyment of a holiday gift.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses’ “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for “Birds & Blooms” magazine. For more information, visit melindamyers.com.