Girl Scout Troop 2023 recently collected donations to bring 160 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Glen Alpine Food Pantry families. They were present at the pantry and helped to distribute the cookies the week of March 28.

The food pantry, which is located at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, is a partnership of multiple churches of different denominations in the local community as well as Second Harvest of Metrolina. The pantry has been in operation since May 1, 2017, and serves around 180 households per month in its mission to provide food to those in need in Glen Alpine and western Burke County.

The food pantry is open to Burke County residents on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Food donations may be dropped off during those times, and monetary donations may be sent to the Food Pantry at P.O. Box 7, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.